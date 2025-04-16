In recent years, Priyanka Deshpande has remained silent about her former husband, Praveen. The absence of any social media mentions or photos of him led to speculation about their relationship status.

Popular television anchor and actress Priyanka Deshpande recently took to Instagram to share a life update—she has tied the knot once again. The intimate wedding ceremony was held in the presence of close friends and family. According to Filmibeat, Priyanka’s second husband is named Wasi.

Inside Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Wedding

Priyanka shared a heartwarming photo dump from her special day, captioning it, “16.04.2025 Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one.”

The couple chose traditional attire for their wedding, and the pictures showed them celebrating joyfully with loved ones. One emotional moment captured Priyanka’s new husband tying the thaali around her neck, a significant gesture in South Indian weddings.

What Happened with Priyanka’s First Husband?

During her stint on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5, fans noticed that only her mother visited her during the freeze task. Her husband’s absence fueled further rumors of a separation. Despite public curiosity, Priyanka refrained from addressing the speculation directly, stating she would speak up “when the time is right.”

When questioned about her seemingly carefree attitude post-marriage, Priyanka once said, “If you have a husband who understands you and you’re loyal to him, anything is possible.” Many fans interpreted this as a subtle confirmation of changes in her personal life and found some closure in her response.

