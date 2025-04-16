Priyanka was previously married to Praveen Kumar, and the two had been together since 2016. Speculation about their separation began in 2022 when Praveen was notably absent from public events and Priyanka’s social media posts.

Popular television host and actress Priyanka Deshpande has found love again and tied the knot in a private ceremony. She shared the joyous news on her Instagram, revealing her second marriage with Wasi, surrounded by close friends and family members.

Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Marriage Details

The beloved Tamil television presenter posted a series of beautiful pictures from her intimate wedding on April 16, 2025. Alongside the images, she wrote, “16.04.2025 Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one.”

The couple chose to wear traditional attire for their special day and posed happily with Priyanka’s mother and brother also seen in the photos.

One emotional moment captured was Wasi tying the thaali (sacred thread) around Priyanka’s neck, symbolizing their union.

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband Wasi?

While many photos and videos from the private ceremony are circulating on social media, not much is known about Wasi. According to reports, the wedding took place in Chennai, but further personal details about Wasi have not been publicly shared yet.

Priyanka Deshpande’s First Marriage to Praveen Kumar

Priyanka was previously married to Praveen Kumar, and the two had been together since 2016. Speculation about their separation began in 2022 when Praveen was notably absent from public events and Priyanka’s social media posts. Although she had earlier dismissed the rumors as baseless, the couple eventually parted ways.

Priyanka Deshpande is one of the highest-paid and most recognized TV anchors in South India. She has worked with major channels such as Star Vijay, Sun TV, Zee Tamil, Chutti TV, and Sun Music. Some of her most famous shows include:

Super Singer (and its Junior version)

Start Music

The Wall

Oo Solriya Oo Oohm Solriya

Jodi Number One

Kings of Comedy Juniors

OlliBelly, Isai Unplugged, Azhagiya Penne, and more

Priyanka’s Journey in Film and Reality TV

Apart from hosting, Priyanka has acted in films like Raani Aattam (2015) and Unnodu Vaazhnthaal Varamallava (2016). She also made a mark in reality television, finishing as the runner-up in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5, hosted by Kamal Haasan, and winning Cooku with Comali Season 5.