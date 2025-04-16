Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband? Television Presenter And Actor Gets Married In A Private Ceremony

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband? Television Presenter And Actor Gets Married In A Private Ceremony

Priyanka was previously married to Praveen Kumar, and the two had been together since 2016. Speculation about their separation began in 2022 when Praveen was notably absent from public events and Priyanka’s social media posts.

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband? Television Presenter And Actor Gets Married In A Private Ceremony

Priyanka Deshpande took to her Instagram account and announced her marriage


Popular television host and actress Priyanka Deshpande has found love again and tied the knot in a private ceremony. She shared the joyous news on her Instagram, revealing her second marriage with Wasi, surrounded by close friends and family members.

Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Marriage Details

The beloved Tamil television presenter posted a series of beautiful pictures from her intimate wedding on April 16, 2025. Alongside the images, she wrote, “16.04.2025 Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one.”

The couple chose to wear traditional attire for their special day and posed happily with Priyanka’s mother and brother also seen in the photos.

One emotional moment captured was Wasi tying the thaali (sacred thread) around Priyanka’s neck, symbolizing their union.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband Wasi?

While many photos and videos from the private ceremony are circulating on social media, not much is known about Wasi. According to reports, the wedding took place in Chennai, but further personal details about Wasi have not been publicly shared yet.

Priyanka Deshpande’s First Marriage to Praveen Kumar

Priyanka was previously married to Praveen Kumar, and the two had been together since 2016. Speculation about their separation began in 2022 when Praveen was notably absent from public events and Priyanka’s social media posts. Although she had earlier dismissed the rumors as baseless, the couple eventually parted ways.

Priyanka Deshpande is one of the highest-paid and most recognized TV anchors in South India. She has worked with major channels such as Star Vijay, Sun TV, Zee Tamil, Chutti TV, and Sun Music. Some of her most famous shows include:

Super Singer (and its Junior version)

Start Music

The Wall

Oo Solriya Oo Oohm Solriya

Jodi Number One

Kings of Comedy Juniors

OlliBelly, Isai Unplugged, Azhagiya Penne, and more

Priyanka’s Journey in Film and Reality TV

Apart from hosting, Priyanka has acted in films like Raani Aattam (2015) and Unnodu Vaazhnthaal Varamallava (2016). She also made a mark in reality television, finishing as the runner-up in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5, hosted by Kamal Haasan, and winning Cooku with Comali Season 5.

ALSO READ: Over 60% Desperate Fans Took Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As Little As $49.9

Filed under

Priyanka Deshpande Priyanka Deshpande husband Priyanka Deshpande photos

Priyanka Deshpande with f

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s First Husband? Speculations About Actress’ Divorce First Started In 2016
newsx

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals’ Strategic Move – Why Three Overseas Players Chosen Against RR Today?
Priyanka Deshpande took t

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband? Television Presenter And Actor Gets Married In A Private...
newsx

Cricket Fever At Kerala Temple: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Cutouts Star In Pooram Parade
China now faces tariffs o

US Slaps 245% Tariffs On Chinese Imports Amid Escalating Trade War, Cites National Security Concerns
Jagdambika Pal

Jagdambika Pal Says Mamata Banerjee Is Busy Meeting Maulanas And Imams While Murshidabad Burns With...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s First Husband? Speculations About Actress’ Divorce First Started In 2016

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s First Husband? Speculations About Actress’ Divorce First Started In 2016

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals’ Strategic Move – Why Three Overseas Players Chosen Against RR Today?

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals’ Strategic Move – Why Three Overseas Players Chosen Against RR Today?

Cricket Fever At Kerala Temple: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Cutouts Star In Pooram Parade

Cricket Fever At Kerala Temple: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Cutouts Star In Pooram Parade

US Slaps 245% Tariffs On Chinese Imports Amid Escalating Trade War, Cites National Security Concerns

US Slaps 245% Tariffs On Chinese Imports Amid Escalating Trade War, Cites National Security Concerns

Jagdambika Pal Says Mamata Banerjee Is Busy Meeting Maulanas And Imams While Murshidabad Burns With Violence | NewsX Exclusive

Jagdambika Pal Says Mamata Banerjee Is Busy Meeting Maulanas And Imams While Murshidabad Burns With...

Entertainment

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s First Husband? Speculations About Actress’ Divorce First Started In 2016

Who Is Priyanka Deshpande’s First Husband? Speculations About Actress’ Divorce First Started In 2016

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Why Did Jaideep Ahlawat Reject The Role Of Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

How Much Is Aamir Khan Charging To Star With Rajinikanth And Nagarjuna In Coolie?

Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet Go Wild

Is Ozempic The Reason Behind Jr NTR’s Drastic Transformation? New Leaked Clip Makes The Internet

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave