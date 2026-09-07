Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Qazi Touqeer? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Net Worth, Career, Controversies, Home, Lifestyle And More

Qazi Touqeer is back on reality television more than two decades after becoming a household name with Fame Gurukul. The Kashmiri singer and performer has entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20, bringing back memories for viewers who remember Qazi, Ruprekha Banerjee and a young Arijit Singh competing on the same reality show in 2005. For newer audiences, however, Qazi may not be as familiar. Here’s a look at his career, net worth, controversies, lifestyle and what happened after his Fame Gurukul victory.

Who Is Qazi Touqeer?

Qazi Touqeer is an Indian singer, performer and actor from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. He rose to national fame through Fame Gurukul in 2005. Despite facing criticism over his singing and repeatedly landing in danger during the competition, Qazi became hugely popular with viewers. He eventually won the show alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, with the pair becoming the winning “Fame Jodi”.

Qazi Touqeer Enters Bigg Boss 20

Qazi entered the Bigg Boss 20 house during the September 6, 2026 premiere. His participation marks a major return to mainstream reality television. Interestingly, Bigg Boss once again places him in a format where personality, audience perception and public support can matter just as much as talent.

Qazi Touqeer And Arijit Singh’s Fame Gurukul Connection

Qazi and Arijit Singh were both contestants on Fame Gurukul. While Qazi eventually won alongside Ruprekha, Arijit was eliminated earlier before later becoming one of India’s biggest playback singers.

Their dramatically different career paths have often sparked comparisons online. However, Qazi has spoken warmly about Arijit. The two also reunited in 2026 in Arijit’s hometown of Jiaganj, West Bengal.

What Happened To Qazi Touqeer After Fame Gurukul?

Following his victory, Qazi released music with Ruprekha Banerjee and continued performing at live events. He also explored acting and was associated with a project titled Take Off. However, his post-Fame Gurukul career never developed into the sustained Bollywood run many expected after his reality-show success. Qazi has also remained connected with music and digital content over the years.

Was Qazi Touqeer Associated With ‘Afghan Jalebi’?

Qazi has been associated with a version of Afghan Jalebi from the 2015 film Phantom. The song became widely popular through the film and its picturisation featuring Katrina Kaif, giving Qazi another unexpected connection with a major Bollywood track years after Fame Gurukul.

What Is Qazi Touqeer’s Net Worth?

There is no reliably verified public figure for Qazi Touqeer’s net worth in 2026. Various websites carry estimates, but these differ significantly and are not supported by public financial disclosures. Qazi has earned through music, live performances, television appearances and entertainment-related work, but any precise net worth figure should be treated as an estimate rather than confirmed information.

Qazi Touqeer’s Home And Lifestyle

Qazi has long maintained ties with Srinagar while also working in Mumbai and other cities through his entertainment career. However, there is limited credible information about the value or features of any current “lavish home” owned by him.

His public image is also relatively low-key compared with many modern influencers. Social media offers glimpses of performances, travel and personal moments, but Qazi has generally kept details about his wealth and properties private.

Qazi Touqeer Controversies

Qazi has largely stayed away from major personal controversies. Most debates around him have centred on Fame Gurukul, where critics often questioned whether his popularity with viewers was stronger than his singing ability. Those discussions resurfaced after Arijit Singh went on to achieve extraordinary success despite not winning the show. Qazi, however, has continued to speak positively about Arijit and their relationship.

Qazi Touqeer FAQs

Is Qazi Touqeer A Bigg Boss 20 Contestant?

Yes. Qazi Touqeer entered Bigg Boss 20 as a contestant during the show’s September 6, 2026 grand premiere.

Did Qazi Touqeer Win Fame Gurukul?

Yes. Qazi Touqeer and Ruprekha Banerjee were declared the winners of Fame Gurukul in October 2005 and became the show’s winning “Fame Jodi”.

Did Qazi Touqeer Beat Arijit Singh?

Qazi and Arijit Singh participated in the same season of Fame Gurukul. Qazi eventually won the competition alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, while Arijit was eliminated earlier.

Saying Qazi directly “beat” Arijit can be misleading because the show involved multiple contestants and eliminations rather than a one-on-one final.

Are Qazi Touqeer And Arijit Singh Friends?

Yes, the two appear to share a friendly relationship even decades after Fame Gurukul.

Their 2026 reunion in Arijit Singh’s hometown of Jiaganj showed them spending time together and reminiscing about their reality-show days.

Where Is Qazi Touqeer From?

Qazi Touqeer is from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

What Is Qazi Touqeer’s Age?

Qazi was born in the mid-1980s and rose to fame as a young contestant on Fame Gurukul in 2005.

Is Qazi Touqeer Married?

Qazi has largely kept his relationship status away from public attention. There is currently no widely documented, reliable confirmation of a wife or marriage.

What Is Qazi Touqeer’s Net Worth In 2026?

There is no officially confirmed figure for Qazi Touqeer’s net worth. Various websites publish estimates, but these cannot be independently verified.

What Does Qazi Touqeer Do For A Living?

Qazi has worked as a singer, performer, actor and live entertainer. He has also remained active through digital and social-media content.

Did Qazi Touqeer Sing Afghan Jalebi?

Yes, Qazi has been associated with Afghan Jalebi from the 2015 film Phantom. The song became particularly famous through its association with Katrina Kaif and the film.

What Happened To Qazi Touqeer After Fame Gurukul?

After winning the reality show, Qazi released music with Ruprekha Banerjee, performed live, explored acting and remained associated with entertainment. However, his mainstream visibility declined compared with the extraordinary fame he enjoyed immediately after the show.

Why Is Qazi Touqeer Famous?

Qazi became famous after winning Fame Gurukul in 2005. His personality, unusual journey through repeated public votes and massive audience support made him one of the most memorable reality-TV contestants of that era.

Why Is Qazi Touqeer Back In The News?

Qazi returned to mainstream reality television as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, more than two decades after his Fame Gurukul victory.

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