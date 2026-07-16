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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Rachit Singh? Actor Finally Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Huma Qureshi

Who Is Rachit Singh? Actor Finally Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Huma Qureshi

Actor Rachit Singh has reacted to widespread reports claiming he and Baby Do Die Do co-star Huma Qureshi are planning to marry later this year. The actor dismissed the speculation with humour, while the duo remains tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship.

Rachit Singh (Photo: X)
Rachit Singh (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 21:15 IST

After weeks of speculation surrounding his relationship with actor Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh has finally addressed reports claiming the two are set to marry later this year. The rumoured couple, who starred together in Baby Do Die Do, has frequently been spotted together at public events, fuelling dating rumours. Several reports recently suggested that the two were planning to tie the knot in October or November 2026. However, Rachit has now denied the claims.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor laughed off the rumours, saying, “Pata nahi kaun, kaha meri marriage kara raha hai! Main soch raha hun apni mummy ka number de dun. Sab log mujhe phone kar ke puch rahe hain. It’s not happening!” (I don’t know who is getting me married. I’m thinking of giving out my mother’s number because everyone keeps calling to ask. It’s not happening.)

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Why did the relationship rumours begin?

Speculation about Huma and Rachit’s relationship gained momentum during the promotions of Baby Do Die Do. The actors were seen together on several occasions and comfortably posed for photographers.

Adding to the buzz, Huma shared a heartfelt social media post praising Rachit’s journey in the industry. Many fans interpreted it as a subtle confirmation of their relationship, though neither actor has publicly acknowledged dating.

Who is Rachit Singh?

Originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Rachit Singh is an actor and acting coach. He made his acting debut with the web series Karmma Calling before appearing in films such as Thamma and Baby Do Die Do. He will next be seen in the upcoming series Welcome to Khoya Mahal.

Apart from acting, Rachit is known in the industry for coaching several Bollywood stars, with reports linking him to training actors including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi is gearing up for the release of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026. Fans have already praised her first look from the much-awaited action drama.

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Who Is Rachit Singh? Actor Finally Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Huma Qureshi
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Who Is Rachit Singh? Actor Finally Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Huma Qureshi
Who Is Rachit Singh? Actor Finally Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Huma Qureshi
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