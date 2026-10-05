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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Rachita Ram? Kannada Actor’s Male Fan Pulls Her Cheek During Selfie | VIRAL VIDEO

Who Is Rachita Ram? Kannada Actor’s Male Fan Pulls Her Cheek During Selfie | VIRAL VIDEO

Rachita Ram’s birthday celebration outside her Bengaluru home took an unexpected turn when a fan pulled her cheek after taking a selfie with her. The moment has gone viral, putting the Kannada actor’s long career and growing pan-India recognition back in focus.

Who Is Rachita Ram? Kannada Actor's Male Fan Pulls Her Cheek During Selfie
Who Is Rachita Ram? Kannada Actor's Male Fan Pulls Her Cheek During Selfie

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 12:12 IST

Kannada actor Rachita Ram found herself at the centre of a social media conversation after an unexpected moment with a fan during her birthday celebrations in Bengaluru. The actor, who turned 35 on October 3, stepped outside her residence to meet fans who had gathered to wish her. She posed for photographs and selfies before one interaction took an unusual turn. After taking a selfie with Rachita, a male fan reached out and pulled her cheek before walking away.

Rachita appeared momentarily startled but continued interacting with the fans around her. A video of the incident subsequently surfaced online, with social media users divided over the gesture and whether it crossed a personal boundary. 

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Why The Video Has Triggered A Debate

The brief interaction has prompted a larger discussion about how fans behave around celebrities, particularly during public appearances where actors meet large crowds. Some users questioned why a fan felt comfortable touching the actor without permission, while others focused on Rachita’s calm reaction. Another video from the same birthday gathering reportedly showed a different fan attempting a similar gesture, only for Rachita to stop him. 

The incident has therefore become less about the few seconds captured on camera and more about the boundaries between celebrity access and personal space.

Watch The Viral Video

Who Is Rachita Ram?

Known among fans as the Dimple Queen, Rachita Ram is one of the established names in Kannada cinema. Before making the transition to films, she appeared on television as Bindiya Ram in the Kannada serial Arasi. Her major film breakthrough came with Bulbul in 2013, opposite Darshan.

Over the following years, she built a mainstream filmography with movies including Ranna, Rathavara, Bharjari, Ayogya, Natasaarvabhowma and Kranti. Cinema Express notes that she has worked with several of Kannada cinema’s leading stars and has remained a recognisable mainstream actor for more than a decade.

From Kannada Cinema To Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Rachita also expanded beyond Kannada cinema with Coolie, her Tamil debut opposite Rajinikanth. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film gave her the role of Kalyani, a character that drew attention despite her relatively limited screen time. Rachita has said the opportunity was particularly significant because she had admired Rajinikanth since childhood.

She has since continued to remain active in Kannada cinema, with Criminal alongside Dhruva Sarja and Ayogya 2 among her projects.

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Who Is Rachita Ram? Kannada Actor’s Male Fan Pulls Her Cheek During Selfie | VIRAL VIDEO
Tags: Kannada CINEMARachita Ram

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Who Is Rachita Ram? Kannada Actor’s Male Fan Pulls Her Cheek During Selfie | VIRAL VIDEO

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Who Is Rachita Ram? Kannada Actor’s Male Fan Pulls Her Cheek During Selfie | VIRAL VIDEO
Who Is Rachita Ram? Kannada Actor’s Male Fan Pulls Her Cheek During Selfie | VIRAL VIDEO
Who Is Rachita Ram? Kannada Actor’s Male Fan Pulls Her Cheek During Selfie | VIRAL VIDEO
Who Is Rachita Ram? Kannada Actor’s Male Fan Pulls Her Cheek During Selfie | VIRAL VIDEO
Who Is Rachita Ram? Kannada Actor’s Male Fan Pulls Her Cheek During Selfie | VIRAL VIDEO

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