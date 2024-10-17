Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

Radhika Apte is expecting her first child and surprised fans by debuting her baby bump at the screening of her film Sister Midnight at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16.

Although Radhika shared photos from the event on social media, she did not directly reference her pregnancy. She simply captioned her post, “SISTER MIDNIGHT UK Premier #lff2024,” showing images of herself and the film’s cast on the red carpet.

Dressed in a black off-shoulder midi dress with her hair tied in a bun, Radhika received a wave of congratulations from fans and followers. Comments included, “Omg!!! She’s pregnant, how exciting,” and “Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You look stunning on the red carpet.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband?

Radhika has been married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor since 2012. The couple, who split their time between London and Mumbai, met in 2011 during Radhika’s time in London for a sabbatical to study contemporary dance. They initially had a small wedding in 2012, followed by an official ceremony in 2013.

On the work front, Radhika recently made a cameo appearance in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. She is also part of the upcoming revenge thriller series Akka with Keerthy Suresh, directed by Dharmaraj Shetty.

Sister Midnight, directed by Karan Kandhari, is a genre-blending comedy about a newlywed who finds herself in unexpected situations due to feral impulses. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

