Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

On May 14, Samantha shared a heartfelt Instagram carousel featuring candid moments with Raj Nidimoru, which added more fuel to dating rumors.

Rumors surrounding Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s alleged romance continue to intensify. Their frequent public appearances and social media activity have kept the speculation alive.

Now, a new report suggests that the two might be planning to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together.

According to a report, Samantha and Raj are reportedly searching for a home to move in together. A source quoted in the report stated, “Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are exploring properties. They are serious about cohabiting and are moving ahead with that intention.”

Raj Nidimoru reportedly finalized his divorce from Shhyamali De in 2022. The report claims he found love with Samantha after the two collaborated on Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

It also clarified rumors about Raj being seen with a young girl, stating, “The child was mistaken as Raj’s daughter, but she is actually his co-director Krishna D.K.’s daughter. Raj does not have a daughter.”

Samantha’s Instagram Post Further Fuels Rumors

On May 14, Samantha shared a heartfelt Instagram carousel featuring candid moments with Raj Nidimoru, which added more fuel to dating rumors. In one photo, the actress posed alongside Raj in front of the Subham banner, while another showed her resting her head on his shoulder mid-flight.

Her caption read, “Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating SUBHAM with us! Our very first step—fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter!”

Raj Nidimoru, best known for co-directing The Family Man, has had an ongoing creative partnership with Samantha. She played a pivotal role in The Family Man Season 2 and continues to collaborate with Raj and his partner DK on upcoming projects like Family Man Season 3 and Rakht Brahmand.

Their bond, both personal and professional, seems to be growing stronger with time, giving fans more to speculate and discuss.

Raj Nidimoru’s Former Wife Shares Cryptic Note

As speculations surrounding filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu continue to intensify, Raj’s former wife Shhyamali De took to social media on Wednesday to share a mysterious message. Her Instagram story, posted shortly after a cozy photo of Raj and Samantha surfaced, caught public attention.

Shhyamali De expressed gratitude toward those thinking of her, sharing a heartfelt message without directly addressing the ongoing buzz. Her story read:

“I send blessings and love to everyone who thinks of me, sees me, hears me, hears of me, speaks to me, speaks of me, reads of me, writes of me and meets me today.”

On the same day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, celebrating the release of her debut production, Subham. Among the images, one particularly stood out—Samantha leaning her head on Raj Nidimoru’s shoulder while the two sat on a flight.

She captioned the post, “Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating #SUBHAM with us! Our very first step—fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter! We are @tralalamovingpictures. And with Subham, the journey has begun. What a start!”