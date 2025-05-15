Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

On May 14, Samantha shared a heartfelt Instagram carousel featuring candid moments with Raj Nidimoru, which added more fuel to dating rumors.

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Prabhu


Rumors surrounding Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s alleged romance continue to intensify. Their frequent public appearances and social media activity have kept the speculation alive.

Now, a new report suggests that the two might be planning to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together.

According to a report, Samantha and Raj are reportedly searching for a home to move in together. A source quoted in the report stated, “Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are exploring properties. They are serious about cohabiting and are moving ahead with that intention.”

Raj Nidimoru reportedly finalized his divorce from Shhyamali De in 2022. The report claims he found love with Samantha after the two collaborated on Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

It also clarified rumors about Raj being seen with a young girl, stating, “The child was mistaken as Raj’s daughter, but she is actually his co-director Krishna D.K.’s daughter. Raj does not have a daughter.”

Samantha’s Instagram Post Further Fuels Rumors

On May 14, Samantha shared a heartfelt Instagram carousel featuring candid moments with Raj Nidimoru, which added more fuel to dating rumors. In one photo, the actress posed alongside Raj in front of the Subham banner, while another showed her resting her head on his shoulder mid-flight.

Her caption read, “Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating SUBHAM with us! Our very first step—fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter!”

Raj Nidimoru, best known for co-directing The Family Man, has had an ongoing creative partnership with Samantha. She played a pivotal role in The Family Man Season 2 and continues to collaborate with Raj and his partner DK on upcoming projects like Family Man Season 3 and Rakht Brahmand.

Their bond, both personal and professional, seems to be growing stronger with time, giving fans more to speculate and discuss.

Raj Nidimoru’s Former Wife Shares Cryptic Note

As speculations surrounding filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu continue to intensify, Raj’s former wife Shhyamali De took to social media on Wednesday to share a mysterious message. Her Instagram story, posted shortly after a cozy photo of Raj and Samantha surfaced, caught public attention.

Shhyamali De expressed gratitude toward those thinking of her, sharing a heartfelt message without directly addressing the ongoing buzz. Her story read:
“I send blessings and love to everyone who thinks of me, sees me, hears me, hears of me, speaks to me, speaks of me, reads of me, writes of me and meets me today.”

On the same day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, celebrating the release of her debut production, Subham. Among the images, one particularly stood out—Samantha leaning her head on Raj Nidimoru’s shoulder while the two sat on a flight.

She captioned the post, “Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating #SUBHAM with us! Our very first step—fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter! We are @tralalamovingpictures. And with Subham, the journey has begun. What a start!”

ALSO READ: Viral: Tom Cruise Gets Emotional As Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Gets A 5 Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes       

Filed under

Raj and DK Raj Nidimoru Samantha Prabhu

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu
Delhi-based Jamia Millia

‘Jamia Stands With The Nation’: Jamia Millia Islamia Cuts Ties With Turkish Universities Amid Growing...
Unfounded rumors that Fre

Was French President Macron Using Cocaine During Train Trip To Ukraine? Rumour Debunked
Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!
Shashi Tharoor says he ba

Shashi Tharoor Hits Back After Congress Fury, Says He Backed Operation Sindoor ‘As an Indian’,...
External Affairs Minister

‘India and Honduras Open New Chapter in Ties with Delhi Embassy Inauguration’: EAM S. Jaishankar
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Jamia Stands With The Nation’: Jamia Millia Islamia Cuts Ties With Turkish Universities Amid Growing Boycott Over Pakistan Support

‘Jamia Stands With The Nation’: Jamia Millia Islamia Cuts Ties With Turkish Universities Amid Growing...

Was French President Macron Using Cocaine During Train Trip To Ukraine? Rumour Debunked

Was French President Macron Using Cocaine During Train Trip To Ukraine? Rumour Debunked

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Shashi Tharoor Hits Back After Congress Fury, Says He Backed Operation Sindoor ‘As an Indian’, Not Party Spokesman

Shashi Tharoor Hits Back After Congress Fury, Says He Backed Operation Sindoor ‘As an Indian’,...

‘India and Honduras Open New Chapter in Ties with Delhi Embassy Inauguration’: EAM S. Jaishankar

‘India and Honduras Open New Chapter in Ties with Delhi Embassy Inauguration’: EAM S. Jaishankar

Entertainment

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Kalki Koechlin Begged Doctors During Water Birth At Home: People Think It’s A Chudail Practice

Kalki Koechlin Begged Doctors During Water Birth At Home: People Think It’s A Chudail Practice

Was Diljit Dosanjh Irked With No Entry 2 Makers? Singer Walks Out Of Movie Days After Met Gala Appearance

Was Diljit Dosanjh Irked With No Entry 2 Makers? Singer Walks Out Of Movie Days

Was Justin Bieber Broke When He Sold His Music Catalog For $200 Million? New Report Reveals Singer’s Financial Mess

Was Justin Bieber Broke When He Sold His Music Catalog For $200 Million? New Report

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom