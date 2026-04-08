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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife Mahi? Mystery Bride’s Identity Revealed After Viral Haldi Video Sparks Curiosity | Wedding Details Inside

Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife Mahi? Mystery Bride’s Identity Revealed After Viral Haldi Video Sparks Curiosity | Wedding Details Inside

Fitness influencer Rajat Dalal shocked fans by revealing his wife Mahi after a private Uttarakhand wedding. The Bigg Boss 18 and The 50 star shared pre-wedding photos, confirming her identity and ending weeks of speculation. The couple plans a public reception soon.

Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife
Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 8, 2026 17:33:23 IST

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Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife Mahi? Mystery Bride’s Identity Revealed After Viral Haldi Video Sparks Curiosity | Wedding Details Inside

The digital world has created much excitement because fitness influencer Rajat Dalal and his reality television star partner shared their unexpected wedding news. Dalal, who appeared assertively on Bigg Boss 18 and The 50 reality show, showed his one wrestling skill when he married his partner in a private wedding ceremony.

The groom’s initial wedding pictures displayed a traditional wedding ceremony, which he kept secret about his wife’s identity. The influencer posted social media updates that solved the mystery that fans wanted to know, because he shared pre-wedding event pictures that showed a sign that said, “Welcome to Mahi and Gullu.

The reveal of Gullu as Rajat’s nickname confirmed his wife’s identity as Mahi. His large follower base has shown strong interest in the disclosure, which ended weeks of online speculation about his identity.

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Mahi Persona and Identity Highlights

The announcement of Mahi as the wife of the famous yet disputed social media star has ended the “mystery bride” story which had taken over celebrity news reports. The bride’s identity was revealed through her unique accessories and the customized decorations of the Haldi ceremony, which took place at the couple’s lively wedding celebration.



Mahi displayed her bridal beauty through a beautiful pink dress, which created a sharp contrast to Rajat’s conventional yellow outfit. The public figure who has worked in the entertainment industry for multiple years by participating in online disputes and reality television programs keeps his personal life with Mahi hidden from the public view.

Dalal has used his wedding event branding, which features her name as “Mahi and Gullu,” to show his relationship with his partner while choosing to limit her public presence.

The 50 Contestant Marital Journey Facts

Rajat Dalal moved from being the main star of The 50 to becoming a husband, which surprised most people because they believed he would remain single until at least 2026.

The wedding took place in a peaceful riverside location in Uttarakhand, which the couple chose to make their event exclusive to immediate family members and their closest friends. The union facts indicate that Rajat had a permanent relationship with his partner because he mentioned it during press events before starting his role on The 50.

People from the reality TV industry support his current life changes because they help him overcome his contentious public reputation, which he describes as his new life stage on Instagram. The couple intends to hold a public wedding reception at a later date, which will be their first official time appearing together as husband and wife.

Also Read: Who Is Disha Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Faces Heartbreak As Her Father, Bhim Vakani, Passes Away; Fans Mourn

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Tags: Bigg Boss 18Mahi DalalRajat Dalal wifeThe 50 reality show

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Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife Mahi? Mystery Bride’s Identity Revealed After Viral Haldi Video Sparks Curiosity | Wedding Details Inside

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Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife Mahi? Mystery Bride’s Identity Revealed After Viral Haldi Video Sparks Curiosity | Wedding Details Inside
Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife Mahi? Mystery Bride’s Identity Revealed After Viral Haldi Video Sparks Curiosity | Wedding Details Inside
Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife Mahi? Mystery Bride’s Identity Revealed After Viral Haldi Video Sparks Curiosity | Wedding Details Inside
Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife Mahi? Mystery Bride’s Identity Revealed After Viral Haldi Video Sparks Curiosity | Wedding Details Inside

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