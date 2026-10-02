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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Ranya Rao And 3 Gold Smuggling Case Accused? Actress-IPS Officer’s Stepdaughter Faces Nearly Rs 90 Crore Penalty Over 14 Kg Seizure

Who Is Ranya Rao And 3 Gold Smuggling Case Accused? Actress-IPS Officer’s Stepdaughter Faces Nearly Rs 90 Crore Penalty Over 14 Kg Seizure

The case later expanded into an alleged gold-smuggling and hawala network involving three other accused and resulted in major Customs penalties.

Rao was arrested in March 2025 after 14.2 kg of gold was seized from her at Bengaluru airport. (Source:X)
Rao was arrested in March 2025 after 14.2 kg of gold was seized from her at Bengaluru airport. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 20:31 IST

Kannada actor Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of senior Karnataka IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, is back in the spotlight after the Customs Department issued a major penalty order in the gold smuggling case linked to her arrest in March 2025. The latest order names four people and alleges that more than 127 kg of gold worth around Rs 102.5 crore was brought into India between March 2024 and March 2025.

Who Is Ranya Rao?

Ranya Rao, whose full name is Harshavardini Ranya, is a Kannada actor who appeared in films including Maanikya. She was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3, 2025, after officials intercepted her at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport following her arrival from Dubai. Authorities said they recovered 14.213 kg of foreign-origin gold, valued at approximately Rs 12.56 crore, from her. The gold was allegedly concealed around her body, including her waist and legs.

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Who Are The Other Three Accused?

The Customs order names Tarun Konduru Raju, Sahil Sakariya Jain and Bharath Kumar Jain along with Rao. According to the Customs findings, Raju allegedly handled documentation and the handover of gold on the Dubai side. Sahil Jain and Bharath Jain were allegedly involved in disposing of the gold in India and facilitating payments through hawala channels. These are allegations contained in the authorities’ findings and remain subject to legal proceedings. The Enforcement Directorate has separately alleged that the wider operation involved 127.287 kg of gold between March 2024 and March 2025, with proceeds allegedly moved through cash and hawala channels.

How Much Penalty Has Been Imposed?

A September 30 Customs adjudication order imposed penalties on all four accused. Reports on the order put the combined penalties at more than Rs 244 crore, with Ranya Rao facing a penalty of about Rs 89.91 crore. Tarun Konduru Raju was fined around Rs 49.51 crore, while Sahil Jain and Bharath Jain were each fined about Rs 53.06 crore. The figures differ from earlier penalty orders and reports because the latest Customs adjudication covers the department’s broader findings concerning the alleged network.

What Happens Next?

The case has involved investigations by the DRI, Customs, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. The ED filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Ranya Rao, Tarun Konduru and Sahil Jain in February 2026. The latest Customs order adds another chapter to a case that began with the seizure of 14.2 kg of gold at Bengaluru airport and has since expanded into an investigation into an alleged wider smuggling and hawala network.
Also Read: Bihar Head Teacher Calls Minor Girl Student On Registration Pretext, Tries To Grab Her From Behind Inside His Office

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Who Is Ranya Rao And 3 Gold Smuggling Case Accused? Actress-IPS Officer’s Stepdaughter Faces Nearly Rs 90 Crore Penalty Over 14 Kg Seizure
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Who Is Ranya Rao And 3 Gold Smuggling Case Accused? Actress-IPS Officer’s Stepdaughter Faces Nearly Rs 90 Crore Penalty Over 14 Kg Seizure

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Who Is Ranya Rao And 3 Gold Smuggling Case Accused? Actress-IPS Officer’s Stepdaughter Faces Nearly Rs 90 Crore Penalty Over 14 Kg Seizure

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Who Is Ranya Rao And 3 Gold Smuggling Case Accused? Actress-IPS Officer’s Stepdaughter Faces Nearly Rs 90 Crore Penalty Over 14 Kg Seizure
Who Is Ranya Rao And 3 Gold Smuggling Case Accused? Actress-IPS Officer’s Stepdaughter Faces Nearly Rs 90 Crore Penalty Over 14 Kg Seizure
Who Is Ranya Rao And 3 Gold Smuggling Case Accused? Actress-IPS Officer’s Stepdaughter Faces Nearly Rs 90 Crore Penalty Over 14 Kg Seizure
Who Is Ranya Rao And 3 Gold Smuggling Case Accused? Actress-IPS Officer’s Stepdaughter Faces Nearly Rs 90 Crore Penalty Over 14 Kg Seizure
Who Is Ranya Rao And 3 Gold Smuggling Case Accused? Actress-IPS Officer’s Stepdaughter Faces Nearly Rs 90 Crore Penalty Over 14 Kg Seizure

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