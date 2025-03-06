Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

According to reports, in early 2014, the Mysuru South Police intercepted a Calicut-bound private bus near Yelwal and seized money allegedly being transported by four Kerala-based merchants.

Actress Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of IPS officer K. Ramachandra Rao, was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of gold.

She was taken into custody upon arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight late Monday night.

IPS Officer Ramachandra Rao Reacts to Daughter’s Arrest

Following the arrest, DGP Ramachandra Rao distanced himself from the incident, stating that he had no prior knowledge of Ranya Rao’s involvement in gold smuggling. Speaking to the media, he expressed shock and disbelief.

“I was shocked and devastated when I learned about the incident through media reports. I had no awareness of these activities. She has been living separately with her husband, and there may be some family disputes involved,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Who is Ranya Rao’s father?

K. Ramachandra Rao is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. He was promoted to the Director General of Police (DGP) in September 2023.

His name was previously linked to a controversy regarding a money seizure case when he served as Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Southern Range.

According to reports, in early 2014, the Mysuru South Police intercepted a Calicut-bound private bus near Yelwal and seized money allegedly being transported by four Kerala-based merchants.

While police officials claimed the amount seized was ₹20 lakh, the accused stated that it was closer to ₹2.27 crore. Ramachandra Rao was one of the officers present at the scene, but he denied all allegations of wrongdoing. However, he was transferred shortly after the incident.

The gold smuggling case involving Ranya Rao has sparked significant attention. Authorities are currently investigating the case, and further updates are expected as the legal process unfolds.