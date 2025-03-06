Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

According to reports, in early 2014, the Mysuru South Police intercepted a Calicut-bound private bus near Yelwal and seized money allegedly being transported by four Kerala-based merchants.

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Ranya Rao


Actress Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of IPS officer K. Ramachandra Rao, was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of gold.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She was taken into custody upon arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight late Monday night.

IPS Officer Ramachandra Rao Reacts to Daughter’s Arrest

Following the arrest, DGP Ramachandra Rao distanced himself from the incident, stating that he had no prior knowledge of Ranya Rao’s involvement in gold smuggling. Speaking to the media, he expressed shock and disbelief.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I was shocked and devastated when I learned about the incident through media reports. I had no awareness of these activities. She has been living separately with her husband, and there may be some family disputes involved,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Who is Ranya Rao’s father?

K. Ramachandra Rao is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. He was promoted to the Director General of Police (DGP) in September 2023.

His name was previously linked to a controversy regarding a money seizure case when he served as Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Southern Range.

According to reports, in early 2014, the Mysuru South Police intercepted a Calicut-bound private bus near Yelwal and seized money allegedly being transported by four Kerala-based merchants.

While police officials claimed the amount seized was ₹20 lakh, the accused stated that it was closer to ₹2.27 crore. Ramachandra Rao was one of the officers present at the scene, but he denied all allegations of wrongdoing. However, he was transferred shortly after the incident.

The gold smuggling case involving Ranya Rao has sparked significant attention. Authorities are currently investigating the case, and further updates are expected as the legal process unfolds.

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves’ Uncredited Voice Role In Severance Was First Offered To Barack Obama But This Why The Former POTUS Declined

Filed under

latest entertainment news Ranya Rao

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

South Korea’s Air Force Accidentally Drops Eight Bombs On Civilians Near Heavily Guarded Border With North Korea

South Korea’s Air Force Accidentally Drops Eight Bombs On Civilians Near Heavily Guarded Border With...

Ash Wednesday: Can You Eat Chicken, Fish And Other Meats On First Lent Day?

Ash Wednesday: Can You Eat Chicken, Fish And Other Meats On First Lent Day?

PM Modi Visits Mukhwa, Backs Winter Tourism In Uttarakhand With Key Initiatives

PM Modi Visits Mukhwa, Backs Winter Tourism In Uttarakhand With Key Initiatives

Walt Disney World Closed Amid Fire Weather Watch In Florida?

Walt Disney World Closed Amid Fire Weather Watch In Florida?

Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry: I Envy Them

Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry:...

Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry: I Envy Them

Anurag Kashyap Bids Goodbye To ‘Toxic’ Bollywood, Filmmaker Will Now Make Movies For This Industry:

What Happened With Ayesha Takia During Her Goa Trip? Actress Opens Up About Hooligans On Instagram, Defends Husband

What Happened With Ayesha Takia During Her Goa Trip? Actress Opens Up About Hooligans On

Keanu Reeves’ Uncredited Voice Role In Severance Was First Offered To Barack Obama But This Why The Former POTUS Declined

Keanu Reeves’ Uncredited Voice Role In Severance Was First Offered To Barack Obama But This

Was Joseline Hernandez Trying To Have Sex With Amber Rose? ‘We Can Do It In Front Of My Husband’ Is What Rapper Was Offered

Was Joseline Hernandez Trying To Have Sex With Amber Rose? ‘We Can Do It In

How Did Roy Ayers Die? Jazz-Funk Innovator Passes Away At 84

How Did Roy Ayers Die? Jazz-Funk Innovator Passes Away At 84

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard