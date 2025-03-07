Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
  Who is Ranya Rao's Husband And Did He Also Travel To Dubai With Actress?

Who is Ranya Rao’s Husband And Did He Also Travel To Dubai With Actress?

Hukkeri made a mark in Bengaluru's restaurant industry by introducing innovative designs before expanding his influence across India and London. He is the Founder & Creative Director of WDA & DECODE LLC and also the founder of Craft CoDe.

Jatin Hukkeri, the husband of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, is facing police scrutiny following her arrest in Bengaluru in connection with an alleged gold smuggling case.

Investigators suspect Hukkeri’s involvement, as he frequently traveled with Rao to Dubai multiple times. The actress, who tied the knot with Hukkeri in a grand wedding at Taj West End a few months ago, raised red flags after taking four trips to Dubai within a span of just 15 days.

According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), authorities intercepted Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport and seized gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore from her possession.

Subsequent searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewelry valued at ₹2.06 crore and ₹2.67 crore in cash.

Ranya Rao is the stepdaughter of IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Officials have described the case as one of the most significant crackdowns on organized gold smuggling, with total assets seized amounting to ₹17.29 crore.

Who is Ranya Rao’s Husband?

Jatin Hukkeri is a Bengaluru-based architect known for his work in hospitality and interior design. He completed his Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree in Architecture and Interior Design from RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru.

Later, he pursued further education at the Royal College of Art – Executive Education, London, specializing in Disruptive Market Innovation.

Hukkeri made a mark in Bengaluru’s restaurant industry by introducing innovative designs before expanding his influence across India and London. He is the Founder & Creative Director of WDA & DECODE LLC and also the founder of Craft CoDe.

His LinkedIn profile highlights his extensive experience in hospitality architecture, with expertise in architectural interiors, custom interiors, recreation, design, and entertainment spaces.

One of his most recognized projects is Hangover, a cocktail bar and diner in Bengaluru, which he describes as a “path-breaking” concept due to its open spatial design that enhances customer experience.

Notable Projects and Client Portfolio

Jatin Hukkeri has worked on several high-profile projects in India, including:

Bengaluru: Hangover, XOOX, Brewmill, Olive Beach

Delhi & Mumbai: Monkey Bar (Delhi), Gateway Taproom (Mumbai)

Leading a team of young, design-focused professionals at WDA, Hukkeri has contributed to projects across various industries, including hospitality, retail, residential, and institutional architecture.

As the gold smuggling case unfolds, law enforcement continues to investigate Hukkeri’s alleged connection to the operation, examining his frequent international travel alongside Ranya Rao.

