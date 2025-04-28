Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His Flat In Thrippunithura

During the raid, which was conducted by the Kochi City District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF), around 5 grams of cannabis were seized.

Malayalam rapper Vedan, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, has been arrested by excise officials after cannabis was discovered at his flat in Thrippunithura.

During the raid, which was conducted by the Kochi City District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF), around 5 grams of cannabis were seized. Acting on a confidential tip-off, the squad reached Vedan’s residence around 10 AM and conducted a thorough search.

An official from the team stated, “Following the tip-off, we arrived and recovered ganja during the operation.” Reports suggest that Vedan and his companions had just returned early Monday morning after attending an event.

Who Is Rapper Vedan?

Vedan recently garnered attention for his track Kuthanthram Thanthram (Viyarppu Thunniyitta Kuppaayam), which featured in the popular Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys. His rising popularity made this arrest particularly shocking to many fans.

Following his arrest, the Kerala government promptly cancelled a scheduled performance by Vedan in Idukki district. The rapper was set to participate in celebrations marking the fourth anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by വേടൻ (@vedanwithword)

Recent Drug-Related Incidents in Malayalam Film Industry

Vedan’s arrest comes shortly after a similar incident involving members of the Malayalam film fraternity.

On Sunday, filmmakers Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza were detained when hybrid cannabis was found at a Kochi flat owned by cinematographer Sameer Thahir. Officials recovered about 1.6 grams of the substance, and after questioning, the filmmakers were released.

Meanwhile, actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi, along with Palakkad-based model Soumya, also appeared before excise officials in Alappuzha. Their questioning is connected to an ongoing investigation into the seizure of hybrid cannabis in the region.

