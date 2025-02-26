Home
Who Is Rashmika Mandanna’s Younger Sister? Chhaava Star Reveals They Have An Age Gap Of 16 years

During the candid chat, Rashmika disclosed that her younger sister is just 10 years old, marking a significant 16-year age difference between them.

Rashmika Mandanna with her younger sister


Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in the success of her latest film Chhaava, recently shared some heartwarming insights into her family life during an engaging conversation on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, No Filter With Neha.

The actress opened up about her younger sister, revealing a surprising age gap that left fans and even Neha pleasantly surprised.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H E E M A N ⚡ (@learnwithheman_)

16-Year Age Gap Between Rashmika and Her Younger Sister

During the candid chat, Rashmika disclosed that her younger sister is just 10 years old, marking a significant 16-year age difference between them. She shared, “I have a little sister, who is 10 years old, so there’s about a 16-year gap between us.”

This revelation not only surprised Neha but also intrigued fans who were curious to learn more about Rashmika’s family dynamics.

Neha Dhupia added an interesting layer to the conversation, noting, “And apparently at some point, you told your sister, or somebody was informed that nobody should actually disclose that you are her sister so that she gets this super-normal upbringing.”

Rashmika responded by explaining how her parents encouraged her to live an independent and grounded life, irrespective of her celebrity status.

She elaborated, “Yeah, because my parents put this in my head that this is your life, don’t get us involved in your life.” This statement reflected Rashmika’s determination to provide her sister with a balanced and ordinary childhood.

Rashmika highlighted how her own upbringing influenced her perspective on life and how she wants her sister to grow up with similar values. She explained, “I’ve always had this thing with my sister that she can get anything that she wants, but she can’t just say it and get it. I am the person I am today because of the upbringing I had.”

She emphasized the importance of instilling a sense of responsibility and independence, adding, “I want her to have the same thing. Of course, there’s a lot of security I can give her, a lot of comfort I can provide, but when the age is right. She added, “Right now, she’s just little.”

This thoughtful approach showcases Rashmika’s protective yet balanced perspective on parenting.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the success of Chhaava, which is currently making waves at the box office. Following this, she is set to star alongside Salman Khan in Sikandar, slated for release this Eid.

Fans are eagerly awaiting her next big-screen appearance, adding to the anticipation surrounding her flourishing career.

