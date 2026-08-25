Who Is Ravi Valecha? Actor Who Played Young Amitabh Bachchan In 300 Films, Now Reveals A Secret From His Childhood

Ravi Valecha was one of the most recognisable child actors of 1970s and 1980s Hindi cinema. Known as “Master Ravi”, he often played younger versions of Amitabh Bachchan and appeared in films including Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Mr Natwarlal, Desh Premee and Shakti. But behind that remarkable career was an experience Valecha says he kept buried for decades.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Valecha revealed that he experienced sexual abuse three times during his childhood in the film industry. He said the incidents began when he was around eight and involved people connected to film units and work environments.

One incident, he recalled, happened at a dubbing studio. Another involved a young secretary who accompanied him to shoots and, according to Valecha, repeatedly behaved inappropriately with him while travelling. He also described a later incident at an outdoor shoot when he was around 11 or 12.

Why Ravi Valecha stayed silent for decades

Valecha said fear and confusion prevented him from telling anyone at the time. He worried that he would not be believed and felt there was nobody he could safely approach.

The experience, he says, eventually affected his adult life. Suppressed anger became part of his personality and spilt into his relationships before he fully understood where it came from.

From ‘Master Ravi’ to a new chapter

Valecha began acting at just four and has said he worked in more than 300 films. The India Book of Records officially recognises him for acting as a child artist in 130 documented films across nine languages between 1975 and 1989. After leaving acting, he moved into the corporate world and later built a career in hospitality.

It was only around a year and a half ago that Valecha began therapy. He says the process helped him uncover memories he had pushed away for years. Six months of therapy, he says, changed how he carried that past. Now, he wants to create a support space called MeAlso, aimed at giving boys and men a safe place to speak about sexual abuse without shame or fear.

For Valecha, speaking publicly is no longer simply about revisiting his past. It is also about making sure other survivors do not spend decades believing they have to remain silent.