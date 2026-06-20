Who Is Replacing Jimmy Kimmel On His Talk Show? Meet The TV Star Who Has A Long History With Donald Trump

Fans tuning into Jimmy Kimmel Live! over the coming weeks will notice a familiar late-night tradition: Jimmy Kimmel temporarily handing over his desk to a rotating lineup of guest hosts during his annual summer hiatus. But while the show has featured celebrity stand-ins for years, one name has quickly become the biggest talking point of this year’s lineup, Rosie O’Donnell.

The comedian, actress and television personality is set to guest-host the ABC late-night show while Kimmel is away, a move that has reignited interest in her long-running public dispute with US President Donald Trump. The announcement was made during Kimmel’s June 19 broadcast and immediately sparked discussion online, particularly among viewers familiar with one of the most enduring celebrity-political feuds in recent American history.

Why Is Rosie O’Donnell Replacing Jimmy Kimmel?

The answer is relatively simple: Jimmy Kimmel is taking his customary summer vacation. Since 2020, the late-night host has adopted a yearly tradition of stepping away from the show for several weeks during the summer months. During his absence, a rotating group of celebrities takes over hosting duties, often bringing their own style and audience to the programme. This year’s guest-host lineup includes comedian Tiffany Haddish, actor Colman Domingo, actor-writer Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson and musician Jelly Roll.

However, Rosie O’Donnell’s inclusion has attracted the most attention. While announcing the lineup, Kimmel jokingly described her appearance as a “special treat” for President Trump, a reference that immediately resonated with viewers familiar with the pair’s long history of public clashes.

What Is The History Behind Rosie O’Donnell And Donald Trump’s Feud?

The dispute between Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump stretches back nearly two decades and predates Trump’s entry into politics. The feud began in 2006 when O’Donnell, then a co-host on The View, criticised Trump during a discussion about his handling of a controversy involving a Miss USA winner. O’Donnell questioned Trump’s public statements and accused him of hypocrisy regarding his treatment of women. Trump responded forcefully, launching personal attacks against O’Donnell in interviews and media appearances. What followed was years of public exchanges, television comments, social media criticism and political disagreements.

As Trump transitioned from businessman and reality television star to politician and eventually President of the United States, the feud gained even greater visibility. Over the years, O’Donnell has remained one of Trump’s most vocal celebrity critics, while Trump has repeatedly referenced her in speeches, interviews and online posts. The rivalry has become so well-known that any public appearance involving either figure often reignites discussion about their history.

Why Is Her Guest-Hosting Role Generating So Much Attention?

The timing is a significant factor. In recent years, Jimmy Kimmel has increasingly incorporated political commentary into his monologues, frequently addressing major developments in American politics and openly criticising Trump. Rosie O’Donnell, meanwhile, has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most outspoken political voices.

As a result, many viewers expect her episodes to feature sharp commentary, particularly given her history with the President. While ABC has not revealed the content of O’Donnell’s guest-host appearances, social media users have already begun speculating about potential political discussions, celebrity interviews and references to her longstanding dispute with Trump.

Who Is Rosie O’Donnell Beyond The Feud?

Although much of the recent attention centres on her relationship with Trump, O’Donnell’s television career extends far beyond that rivalry. She first gained recognition as a stand-up comedian before becoming a major daytime television star through The Rosie O’Donnell Show, which ran successfully from 1996 to 2002 and earned multiple Emmy Awards. She later joined The View, where her outspoken opinions helped shape the show’s identity and generated numerous headline-making moments.

In addition to television, O’Donnell has worked extensively as an actress, producer, author and LGBTQ+ advocate. Her upcoming stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live! represents another high-profile television appearance at a time when audiences remain deeply interested in both entertainment and political commentary.

When Will Jimmy Kimmel Return?

Kimmel is expected to return after completing his annual summer break, continuing a routine that has become familiar to late-night viewers. Until then, guest hosts will take turns leading the show and bringing their own personalities to the format.

For many viewers, however, Rosie O’Donnell’s appearance is likely to be the most closely watched. Not simply because she is replacing Jimmy Kimmel, but because her return to a major late-night platform inevitably revives one of America’s most famous celebrity feuds.