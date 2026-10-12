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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Rishabh Jaiswal? From Splitsvilla To Rise & Fall Season 2, All About The New Wildcard

Who Is Rishabh Jaiswal? From Splitsvilla To Rise & Fall Season 2, All About The New Wildcard

Rishabh Jaiswal, who first gained recognition on MTV Splitsvilla X4, has entered Rise & Fall Season 2 as a wildcard. From reality television to popular daily soaps, here is everything to know about the actor and content creator.

Who Is Rishabh Jaiswal?
Who Is Rishabh Jaiswal?

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 16:46 IST

Rishabh Jaiswal’s journey from reality television to mainstream TV has now brought him to Rise & Fall Season 2. The actor and content creator is among the three wildcard contestants entering the show, alongside Jashwanth Bopanna and Sonam Malik. His entry comes as the competition continues to see shifting alliances and a changing balance of power between the Rulers and Workers. 

While viewers may recognise him from MTV Splitsvilla and MTV Roadies, Jaiswal has also appeared in popular Hindi television shows, including Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His latest reality-show appearance marks another step in a career that has moved between social media, fiction television and competitive reality formats. 

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Who Is Rishabh Jaiswal?

Rishabh Jaiswal is an actor, model and content creator from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Before establishing himself as a television actor, he worked in modelling and fashion influencing, building an online presence through social media content and brand collaborations.

In a 2023 interview with The Times of India, Jaiswal spoke about moving to Mumbai to pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry. He said he had initially considered pursuing further studies abroad but began creating content during the COVID-19 lockdown. Modelling assignments and influencer work eventually led him towards acting. 

He has described his move to Mumbai as a turning point, saying that he began receiving consistent work after relocating. His career subsequently expanded from digital content and modelling to reality television and scripted shows.

From MTV Splitsvilla X4 To MTV Roadies 19

Jaiswal first gained wider recognition through MTV Splitsvilla X4 in 2022. He later participated in MTV Roadies 19, where he reached the top four, according to his interview with The Times of India

The two shows introduced him to different reality-TV formats, from relationship-based competition in Splitsvilla to the challenges and selection process of Roadies. In the 2023 interview, Jaiswal said he had grown up watching reality shows and wanted to experience how they worked from the inside. He also spoke about the pressures of reality television, explaining that the experience could be demanding physically and mentally, particularly when contestants continued to face public scrutiny on social media after leaving the show. 

Which TV Shows Has Rishabh Jaiswal Appeared In?

Beyond reality television, Jaiswal has worked in several Hindi daily soaps. His credits include Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he played Krish Bansal. He confirmed his exit from the show in April 2026, with subsequent reports quoting him as saying he wanted to step outside his comfort zone and explore new creative opportunities. 

His move between scripted television and reality shows reflects a career that has not been limited to one format. Alongside acting, he has continued to create social media content, although he previously acknowledged that balancing content creation with long television shooting schedules could be difficult. 

Why Has Rishabh Jaiswal Entered Rise & Fall Season 2?

Jaiswal’s wildcard entry was preceded by speculation after he shared a social media post featuring a card marked “Wild Card” and wrote that a wildcard could change the game. The post prompted viewers to speculate about his next reality-TV appearance. His entry into Rise & Fall Season 2 was subsequently reported alongside those of Jashwanth Bopanna and Sonam Malik. 

The show’s format divides contestants between the Penthouse, where Rulers hold positions of power, and the Basement, where Workers face a different set of challenges. The arrival of three new contestants introduces additional variables into a game already shaped by shifting alliances and power struggles. 

For Jaiswal, the show offers another opportunity to appear in an unscripted format after Splitsvilla and Roadies. How he navigates the show’s hierarchy and relationships with existing contestants remains to be seen.

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Who Is Rishabh Jaiswal? From Splitsvilla To Rise & Fall Season 2, All About The New Wildcard
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Who Is Rishabh Jaiswal? From Splitsvilla To Rise & Fall Season 2, All About The New Wildcard

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Who Is Rishabh Jaiswal? From Splitsvilla To Rise & Fall Season 2, All About The New Wildcard
Who Is Rishabh Jaiswal? From Splitsvilla To Rise & Fall Season 2, All About The New Wildcard
Who Is Rishabh Jaiswal? From Splitsvilla To Rise & Fall Season 2, All About The New Wildcard
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