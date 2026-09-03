Who Is Riti Tiwari? Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter From First Wife Rani Reportedly Set For Bigg Boss 20 — Her Career, Politics And Family Explained

Riti Tiwari, the elder daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari and his first wife Rani Tiwari, is reportedly among the names being considered for Bigg Boss 20. While she is widely recognised because of her father, Riti has also built an identity around music, social work, business and politics. Her possible entry into Salman Khan’s reality show has now brought renewed attention to her background, career and family.

Who Is Riti Tiwari?

Riti Tiwari is the elder daughter of Manoj Tiwari and his first wife Rani Tiwari. Born in 2001, she is known publicly as a singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. She has also been associated with social work and entered active politics by joining the BJP in 2024. She has generally maintained a much lower public profile than her father despite being connected to entertainment and politics.

Is Riti Tiwari Joining Bigg Boss 20?

Riti Tiwari is reportedly being considered as a contestant for Bigg Boss 20. Recent reports have linked her name to the upcoming season, which will once again be hosted by Salman Khan.

However, her participation has not yet been officially confirmed by the makers. Until Colors TV or JioHotstar releases the final contestant lineup, her entry should therefore be treated as reported rather than confirmed.

Who Are Riti Tiwari’s Parents?

Riti is the daughter of Manoj Tiwari and Rani Tiwari. Manoj and Rani were married before eventually separating and divorcing. Riti remained an important part of Manoj’s life after the separation, and the actor-politician has spoken in earlier interviews about staying connected with his elder daughter despite the breakdown of his first marriage. Manoj later married Surbhi Tiwari.

What Does Riti Tiwari Do?

Riti has been associated with several fields. She is known as a singer and songwriter and has also worked on music independently. Reports have also linked her to business ventures in the fashion and jewellery space.

In addition, she has participated in social-service activities and worked with NGOs. That gives her a much broader profile than simply being a celebrity daughter.

Is Riti Tiwari A Singer?

Yes. Riti has publicly identified herself as a singer and songwriter and has shared music-related work through digital platforms. She has also reportedly been involved in composing and producing songs. Her music background could become one of the more interesting aspects of her personality if she eventually enters the Bigg Boss house.

Is Riti Tiwari Part Of BJP?

Yes. Riti joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in May 2024. At the time, she said she had imagined entering politics much later in life but ended up taking the step earlier than expected. Her political entry naturally drew attention because Manoj Tiwari is a senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament. However, Riti has also indicated an interest in social work rather than limiting her public identity solely to electoral politics.

What Business Is Riti Tiwari Associated With?

Riti has been described in various reports as an entrepreneur and businesswoman. She has been linked to fashion and jewellery-related ventures and has also reportedly held business responsibilities outside entertainment.

Some reports use slightly different names and descriptions for these ventures, so the precise corporate details should be treated cautiously unless confirmed through official company records. What is clear is that Riti has pursued interests beyond music and politics.

Who Are Riti Tiwari’s Siblings?

Riti is Manoj Tiwari’s elder daughter from his first marriage. Manoj later married Surbhi Tiwari, and the couple has two younger daughters. That makes Riti the eldest among Manoj Tiwari’s daughters.

Why Is Riti Tiwari’s Bigg Boss 20 Entry Creating Interest?

The curiosity around Riti comes from the mix of worlds she represents. She is the daughter of a well-known Bhojpuri star and politician, but she is also associated with music, business, social work and politics herself. If she enters Bigg Boss 20, viewers could get to see a much more personal and unfiltered side of someone who has generally stayed outside the mainstream celebrity spotlight.

For now, her participation remains unconfirmed. But if Riti Tiwari does walk into Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 house, she could become one of the season’s most closely watched celebrity-family contestants.

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