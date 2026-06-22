Who Is Rohan Thakkar? Anshula Kapoor’s To-Be Husband Works For Dharma Productions- Check His Net Worth, Dating Timeline

Sister of Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, is finally all set to get married to her fiancé Rohan Thakkar. The pre-wedding ceremonies have started on Sunday, June 21. The event saw the presence of the whole family and close friends. The mother and sister of the bride posted pictures from the event on Instagram.

Posting the picture, Shanaya Kapoor captioned it, “We love you @anshulakapoor @rohanthakkar1511,” while Maheep Kapoor, the mother of Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Shaadi begins Jai Mata Di, Anshula and Rohan.” As seen in the pictures, the family is happily posing wearing their traditional attires. Let us try to decipher the outfit of the soon to be bride.

What did Anshula Kapoor wear?

For the celebration, Anshula looked dazzling in a stunning beige and gold heavily embroidered lehenga suit. She perfectly styled the outfit with a Phulkari dupatta with colours. The blouse is designed with bejeweled blouse with embroidered, embellished with crystals and zardozi work, and it has a backless design with a low-cut neckline and tassel hemline.

The lehenga is also a fascinating outfit with A-line ghera, zardozi work, crystal embellishments, and hand-embroidered work. Other than the beige and golden embroidery dupatta, she wore a colorful Phulkari dupatta as well on the other shoulder. It has golden borders and sequin work as well as hand embroidery work.

Just like Anshula’s lehenga ensemble, her accessories were equally stunning. On her neck, to match the elaborate embroidery on the blouse was a layered necklace of kundan and gold. To go with it, she paired a mang tika, jhumkis with ear chains, bracelets, and rings. With her hair tied into a neat bun with gold jewellery in her hair, Anshula opted for a dewy finish to her wedding glam look. Her feathered brows, kohl lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara coated lashes, caramel brown lip color, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and shimmering eye shadow completed her makeup look.

The other family members at the pre-wedding ceremony included Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The two sisters looked absolutely stunning in their traditional wear. Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a pink silk saree along with an embroidered red blouse and traditional gold jewelry and glam whereas Khushi Kapoor opted for a blush pink kurta gharara set.

Who is Rohan Thakkar?

Rohan Thakkar was born on November 15, 1993, and was brought up in a very close-knit Hindu family. He shared a very strong bonding relationship with his brother named Hriday. Being a curious child, Rohan was always engaged in debates during school days. He studied Advertising and Marketing majoring in Communication from FLAME University, located in Pune. However, being attracted by Hollywood movies, he moved to Los Angeles in 2013 and obtained an MFA degree in Screenwriting from the New York Film Academy and UCLA.

Rohan started his career in India as a social media marketing and copywriter assistant. However, then he became involved in the international entertainment industry. In LA, he served as an executive assistant in Next Level Entertainment Global, which is a music and talent management company. His screenwriting work includes short films like The Novelist (2016), Never Too Late (2016) and Nimbus (2018). He currently serves as a freelance screenwriter at Dharmatic Entertainment, which is a digital content company of Dharma Productions managed by Karan Johar.

Rohan Thakkar’s Net Worth

Rohan has managed to make his mark in the entertainment industry, even before turning 31 years old. Sources within the industry have pegged his net worth at more than $1 million (about ₹8.5 crore).

Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar Dating Timeline

Anshula Kapoor (the daughter of director Boney Kapoor and sibling of actor Arjun Kapoor) and writer Rohan Thakkar are a couple who have an interesting timeline for their relationship. Here’s the summary of their timeline:

Mid-2022 (The First Time They Met): The couple met for the first time somewhere around mid-2022 on a dating application. At this time, they kept their relationship private.

Late 2022 (Going Instagram Official): There were rumors floating in the late part of 2022 regarding their relationship. Anshula confirmed this rumor in her own way by posting a picture of herself and Rohan during their visit to the Maldives.

2023-2024 (Their Public Appearance & Travel): The couple started making appearances together on various events and holidays. Paris is one of the many places where they had visited.

July 2025 (Proposal): Rohan took the step of proposing to Anshula while visiting New York. Not long after, Boney Kapoor openly congratulated the couple via social media with an emotional message.

October 2025 (Traditional Engagement): Rohan and Anshula had a traditional Gor Dhana ceremony on the day of Dussehra in Mumbai. The ceremony was a private one that was attended only by family members including Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, and Shanaya Kapoor.

June 2026 (The Wedding): Rohan and Anshula started their wedding celebrations in Mumbai in the presence of family and friends.

About Anshula Kapoor

Anshula is the daughter of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and his former wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. She is also the younger sibling of actor Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi, daughters of late actress and Boney’s former wife Sridevi Kapoor, are step-siblings of Arjun and Anshula. Anshula became engaged to Rohan in the month of July 2025.

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