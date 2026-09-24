Who Is Sahara Shah? Vivek Oberoi Breaks Down As Cancer Survivor Daughter Signs Her First Film

Actor Vivek Oberoi was visibly emotional when his adopted daughter, Sahara Shah, announced that she was preparing to make her acting debut. The 22-year-old, who battled cancer as a child and has since completed aviation training, revealed that she has been signed as the lead actor in an upcoming Nepali film titled 26 Crore.

The announcement came during the Cancer Patients Aid Association’s Cancer Rose Day event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sahara chose the occasion to share the news with Oberoi, whom she affectionately calls “dada”, and sought his blessings before beginning her journey in cinema. The moment left the actor visibly emotional. He hugged Sahara and applauded as the film’s poster was unveiled.

Who Is Sahara Shah, Vivek Oberoi’s Adopted Daughter?

Sahara was around two-and-a-half years old when Oberoi first met her while she was undergoing chemotherapy. Through his association with the Cancer Patients Aid Association, the actor supported her treatment and education. Recalling their first meeting, Oberoi said he remembered seeing a young girl with red eyes and a pale face during cancer treatment. He said that when she held his finger, he believed she would overcome the illness.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am. I’m crying with pride,” Oberoi said, recalling Sahara’s difficult childhood. He added that she is now cancer-free and has worked hard to reach this stage of her life.

Sahara Shah To Make Her Nepali Film Debut With 26 Crore

Sahara’s first film is 26 Crore, an upcoming Nepali project written and directed by Bikash Subedi. Nepali actor Pradeep Khadka has also been signed for a lead role. According to reports, Sahara was selected after an audition. The film is expected to release next year, with portions of its production planned in Nepal and India. Further details about the plot and release date are yet to be announced.

Speaking at the event, Sahara said she had always wanted to follow in Oberoi’s footsteps. She credited his support with giving her the confidence to dream bigger for herself and her mother.

From Cancer Survivor To Aspiring Commercial Pilot

Acting is not Sahara’s only career ambition. She has completed her aviation training and is working towards becoming a commercial pilot. Her decision to enter the film industry marks another chapter in a journey that began with a serious health battle during childhood. For Oberoi, watching Sahara move from cancer treatment to pursuing her professional dreams became an especially emotional milestone.

Vivek Oberoi’s Association With Cancer Care

Oberoi has been associated with cancer-support initiatives for more than two decades. Through his work with the Cancer Patients Aid Association, he has supported underprivileged children battling cancer, including their treatment, education and training.

The actor has also spoken about being inspired by his mother to contribute to cancer care. At the recent event, he encouraged Sahara to remain grateful for her journey and extend similar support to others once she becomes financially independent.