LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator Spotted With Arjun Kapoor At Lord’s Amid Fresh Dating Rumours

Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator Spotted With Arjun Kapoor At Lord’s Amid Fresh Dating Rumours

Actor Arjun Kapoor and actor-content creator Sahiba Bali have sparked fresh dating rumours after they were spotted together at Lord's Cricket Ground during the India vs England ODI in London. Here's everything to know about Sahiba Bali, her career, and why the latest photos have gone viral.

Who Is Sahiba Bali? (Photo: X)
Who Is Sahiba Bali? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 21:14 IST

Sahiba Bali is an actor, content creator and marketing professional who has built a strong fan following through her witty social media content, brand collaborations and acting projects. An economics graduate from Hansraj College, Delhi University, she later pursued an MBA from IMT Ghaziabad before working with leading companies, including Zomato and Unacademy, where she became one of the faces of the brands’ digital campaigns.

Alongside her corporate career, Sahiba made a successful transition into entertainment. She has appeared in films and web series, including Bard of Blood, Tanaav, and Laila Majnu, while continuing to create digital content that resonates with young audiences.

You Might Be Interested In

Why are Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor trending?

Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor grabbed attention after they were spotted together at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England ODI on Sunday. Photos and videos of the duo enjoying the match quickly went viral, with many fans wondering whether the two are dating.

Dressed in coordinated blue outfits, the pair were seen chatting and cheering from the stands, prompting social media users to speculate about their relationship.

The buzz intensified after fans recalled Sahiba’s birthday wish for Arjun earlier this year. Sharing his picture on Instagram, she had written, “HBD to sabka bestieee. Stop losing more weight, eat some cake.” Arjun’s playful reply, “Waiting for u to join me”, further fuelled speculation.

Have they addressed the dating rumours?

Neither Arjun Kapoor nor Sahiba Bali has commented on the latest rumours. However, Sahiba had previously clarified that she is single, dismissing earlier speculation linking her with fellow content creator Kullu. She had described their equation as purely professional and platonic. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has largely kept his personal life private following his widely reported split from Malaika Arora in 2024 after several years of dating.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh and recently appeared on Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator Spotted With Arjun Kapoor At Lord’s Amid Fresh Dating Rumours
Tags: ARJUN KAPOORSahiba Bali

RELATED News

Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion

Sunny Deol Reveals Why Playing Lord Hanuman In Ramayana Is ‘Not Easy’; Shares Major Shooting Update

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay’s Final Film Sells Tickets Up To Rs 2,500 As Early Shows Fill Fast

YRF Responds To Tanishk Bagchi’s Rs 8 Lakh Pending Royalty Claim For Saiyaara Title Track

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Mobbed At Dehradun Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Uday Ruddarraju? Indian-Origin Techie Named OpenAI’s New CTO Of Compute

Bihar Boat Capsize: How A Boat Meant For 15 End Up Carrying 40 Passengers; Are Authorities Waiting For A Major Tragedy?

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Today: Know Where To Download Marksheet At results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Nagaland Landslide: 8 Feared Dead, 4 Bodies Recovered So Far; Rescue Operations Underway

42-Year-Old Came to Delhi’s GTB Hospital for Treatment, Dies After Ceiling Fan Falls on Him; Safety Questions Emerge

FIFA World Cup Trophy: 5 Amazing Facts Every Football Fan Should Know Ahead of Argentina vs Spain Final

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Mobbed At Dehradun Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Abhishek Banerjee Office Demolition: Why Calcutta HC Halts Buldozer Action Against TMC Leader?

How Did Sai Pallavi Prepare For Sita’s Role In Ramayana? The Actor Reveals Her Spiritual Secret

Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator Spotted With Arjun Kapoor At Lord’s Amid Fresh Dating Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator Spotted With Arjun Kapoor At Lord’s Amid Fresh Dating Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator Spotted With Arjun Kapoor At Lord’s Amid Fresh Dating Rumours
Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator Spotted With Arjun Kapoor At Lord’s Amid Fresh Dating Rumours
Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator Spotted With Arjun Kapoor At Lord’s Amid Fresh Dating Rumours
Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator Spotted With Arjun Kapoor At Lord’s Amid Fresh Dating Rumours

QUICK LINKS