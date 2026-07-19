Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator Spotted With Arjun Kapoor At Lord’s Amid Fresh Dating Rumours

Sahiba Bali is an actor, content creator and marketing professional who has built a strong fan following through her witty social media content, brand collaborations and acting projects. An economics graduate from Hansraj College, Delhi University, she later pursued an MBA from IMT Ghaziabad before working with leading companies, including Zomato and Unacademy, where she became one of the faces of the brands’ digital campaigns.

Alongside her corporate career, Sahiba made a successful transition into entertainment. She has appeared in films and web series, including Bard of Blood, Tanaav, and Laila Majnu, while continuing to create digital content that resonates with young audiences.

Why are Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor trending?

Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor grabbed attention after they were spotted together at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England ODI on Sunday. Photos and videos of the duo enjoying the match quickly went viral, with many fans wondering whether the two are dating.

Dressed in coordinated blue outfits, the pair were seen chatting and cheering from the stands, prompting social media users to speculate about their relationship.

The buzz intensified after fans recalled Sahiba’s birthday wish for Arjun earlier this year. Sharing his picture on Instagram, she had written, “HBD to sabka bestieee. Stop losing more weight, eat some cake.” Arjun’s playful reply, “Waiting for u to join me”, further fuelled speculation.

Congratulations to Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/hz7d478D0f — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 19, 2026

Few days back, Shahiba Bali wished Arjun Kapoor a happy birthday and in return Arjun Kapoor made an offer to join him 👀 Today, both Spotted in the royal box London. What’s cooking 👀 pic.twitter.com/lC690XGvOV — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 19, 2026

Have they addressed the dating rumours?

Neither Arjun Kapoor nor Sahiba Bali has commented on the latest rumours. However, Sahiba had previously clarified that she is single, dismissing earlier speculation linking her with fellow content creator Kullu. She had described their equation as purely professional and platonic. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has largely kept his personal life private following his widely reported split from Malaika Arora in 2024 after several years of dating.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh and recently appeared on Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa.