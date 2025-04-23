Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A Compromising Position

Sajal’s case adds to a growing list of Pakistani influencers whose alleged private videos have been leaked online.

Sajal Malik, a popular TikTok personality from Pakistan, has recently come under intense public scrutiny after a video, allegedly featuring her in an intimate situation, surfaced online.

The clip quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate among netizens.

Backlash and Mixed Reactions Online

The video’s circulation has triggered a wave of criticism directed at Sajal, with many online users demanding clarity on the situation. However, a significant section of her followers has defended her, urging others not to forward or share the clip.

Some have even questioned the authenticity of the footage and speculated whether the leak was a publicity stunt to increase her social media following.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by smily queen (@sajalmalikofficial)

What Did Sajal Malik Say About The Controversy

As of now, Sajal has not issued any public statement or comment regarding the video or the backlash. Her silence has only intensified the speculation around the incident.

Sajal’s case adds to a growing list of Pakistani influencers whose alleged private videos have been leaked online. Other TikTokers like Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman also made headlines in recent months for similar controversies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by smily queen (@sajalmalikofficial)

Minahil had previously taken legal action by filing a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and insisted that the video circulating online was fake. She later announced her decision to leave social media.

Likewise, Imsha Rehman deactivated her social media accounts after her alleged intimate clip was widely shared on various platforms.

Supporters of Sajal and digital safety advocates continue to urge internet users to stop sharing such sensitive content. Many argue that forwarding such videos only contributes to online harassment and violation of privacy, regardless of whether the footage is authentic or manipulated.