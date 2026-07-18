Who Is Sakshi Jha? India’s Got Latent Season 2 Contestant Who Got Zero Points Goes Viral For ‘Man-Hater’ Remarks

Sakshi Jha India’s Got Latent Season 2: The digital space is reeling from the latest explosive episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. The reality talent show, curated and hosted by stand-up comedian Samay Raina, has built a massive reputation for showcasing raw, unfiltered, and highly eccentric acts. However, the show’s third episode pushed internet discourse into overdrive after a contestant’s audition triggered an instant storm of public polarization and viral clips.

Who Is Sakshi Jha?

Sakshi Jha is a teacher, social media creator, and semi-influencer originally from Bihar. Navigating the digital space with a distinct voice, her personal Instagram bio explicitly states she is “Patriarchy’s worst nightmare”.

She catapulted into mainstream digital recognition following her appearance on Netflix’s broadcast of India’s Got Latent Season 2, where her 90-second comedy audition split the internet over its aggressive framing and shocking punchlines.

What Did Sakshi Jha Say On India’s Got Latent?

Stepping onto the stage, Jha bypassed standard introductory pleasantries to deliver a highly provocative opening statement, declaring herself an outright “man-hater”.

The Stance Against Men: “Hi, I am Sakshi, and I am a man-hater. Basically, I get a kick out of wrecking men’s egos,” she opened, clarifying during the set that her disdain extended toward the entire male gender.

Targeting Personal Relationships: When questioned by the judging panel about the root of her ideology, Jha noted it stemmed from “generational trauma”. She went on to state that she dislikes her father and grandfather because they are men and even labelled her brother “a mistake”.

The Domestic Violence “Joke”: The flashpoint of the entire act occurred when Jha announced that one of her major lifetime aspirations was “pati ko daaru pi ke marna hai” (to get drunk and beat her husband). She contextualized the statement as a response to real-world instances of domestic violence faced by women in India, adding that she specifically wanted a spouse who would act as a “joru ka gulaam” (completely submissive to her demands).

Regional Commentaries: Jha also naturally drew humor from grammatical errors and directed mocking remarks at the regional community of Bihar, despite hailing from the state herself.

Why Did The Panel Give Her A Unanimous Zero Score?

Despite entering the arena with high confidence—rating her own potential performance as an 8 out of 10—Jha’s material failed to register positively with the evaluators.

The heavyweight judging panel—consisting of host Samay Raina, veteran reality producer Raghu Ram, music director Vishal Dadlani, comedy star Tanmay Bhat, and musician Yashraj Mehra—unanimously scored her performance a flat zero. This marked her as the first contestant of the season to face a complete, clean sweep of zero points from the judges. To finalize the sentiment, Raina turned to the live studio audience, who loudly chanted “zero” in unison.

The judges collectively pointed out that masking targeted hostility under the banner of modern social movements actively damages the hard work achieved by genuine feminist activism. Delivering the final verdict, Samay Raina observed, “You are very wrong but you are so entertaining. Toh mai aapko deta hu zero”.

How Did The Internet React To The Viral Stand-Up Set?

As the video clip moved from the streaming app to micro-blogging apps such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram reels, the response changed completely into a battleground:

Double Standard Discourse: A huge group of people was highly angered at the act, highlighting the presence of a glaring double standard in society. They pointed out that if a male comedian performed a joke saying he got drunk just to beat his wife up, it would have immediately resulted in being banned.

Dismissed As Just Ragebait: On the other hand, a different group of the digital population believed that the act was just “ragebait,” where it was just a highly theatrical act performed by the comedian to invoke anger among the viewers.

In response to the huge reaction on the internet, Sakshi Jha shared her experience on her personal Instagram profile, taking a positive stance by calling the entire performance “the bestest experience of my life.”

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