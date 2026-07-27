Who Is Samreen Kaur? Meet The Actor-Model Who Confirmed Her Relationship With Cricketer Arshdeep Singh

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has finally put months of online speculation to rest. On Sunday, the left-arm pacer shared two affectionate photographs with actor-model Samreen Kaur on Instagram, captioning the post simply: “My Person.” The understated announcement was enough to send fans into celebration mode, with teammates, celebrities and followers flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

While the post marked the couple’s first public acknowledgement of their relationship, it also sparked widespread curiosity about Samreen Kaur, whose career stretches across modelling, films, web series and music videos.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen Kaur studied B.Com (Honours) at Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in Pune before stepping into the entertainment industry. She first gained national attention after representing Jammu and Kashmir at the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, where she finished as a finalist. The pageant became a launchpad for her modelling career before she transitioned into acting.

Over the years, Samreen has appeared in the ZEE5 legal thriller Nail Polish, featured in Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83, and was also seen in Sardaar Ji 2. Beyond films, she has built a strong presence through music videos alongside some of India’s biggest singers, including Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah, and Guru Randhawa. Tracks such as Baawla and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha significantly expanded her fan base. Today, she also enjoys a sizeable social media following, where she regularly shares fashion, travel and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her professional life.

How did dating rumours begin?

Rumours linking Arshdeep and Samreen first surfaced during the IPL 2026 season. Fans began connecting the dots after a viral Snapchat image appeared to show the cricketer holding hands with a woman believed to be Samreen. Internet users further fuelled speculation by comparing tattoos, accessories and travel photos posted by the two.

The buzz only intensified when Samreen was repeatedly spotted cheering for Punjab Kings during IPL matches, including games at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and in Chandigarh. Paparazzi photographs and her frequent stadium appearances kept social media convinced that the pair were more than friends, although neither addressed the rumours at the time.

A relationship fans had already guessed

Long before Arshdeep’s Instagram post, fans had pieced together clues from public appearances and social media activity to suggest the two were dating. The latest post has now confirmed what many had suspected for months. Samreen was previously linked to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, but both had repeatedly maintained that they were friends and had never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

With one heartfelt caption, Arshdeep has now shifted the conversation from speculation to celebration—making the couple one of the most talked-about celebrity pairings of the week.