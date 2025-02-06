Ameer and Mawra Hocane, known for their roles in Pakistani dramas like Sabaat and Neem, were long rumored to be in a relationship.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, best known for her role in Sanam Teri Kasam, has tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani. The couple, who kept their relationship private, officially announced their marriage on February 5, 2025, through an intimate nikaah ceremony.

Ameer Gilani is a prominent Pakistani actor who hails from a respected and educated family. His paternal grandfather, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gillani, was a renowned lawyer who served as the law minister under Benazir Bhutto during the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Ameer, following in his family’s footsteps, pursued law at the prestigious Harvard Law School, graduating in 2022.

Ameer Gilani’s Relationship with Mawra Hocane

Ameer and Mawra Hocane, known for their roles in Pakistani dramas like Sabaat and Neem, were long rumored to be in a relationship.

Their on-screen chemistry captured the audience’s attention, though they kept their personal lives private. It wasn’t until February 5, 2025, that the couple revealed their marriage through an intimate nikaah ceremony, with Mawra sharing a heartfelt announcement on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA (@mawrellous)

Ameer Gilani’s Career

Ameer gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Hassan in the 2020 drama Sabaat, which made him an overnight sensation. Apart from acting, he has appeared in several music videos. His most recent appearance was in the television series Very Filmy.

Mawra and Ameer’s Wedding

Mawra, who made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam, shared their wedding news on Instagram with the caption, “and in the middle of chaos… I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25 #MawraAmeerHoGayi.” Their wedding marked a new chapter for the couple, who had previously kept their relationship under wraps.