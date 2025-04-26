Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Several figures from the Malayalam film community, including actors Usha Haseena, Kukku Parameswaran, and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, lodged formal complaints.

Santhosh Varkey has been charged under several legal provisions.


Santhosh Varkey, a YouTuber and social media commentator popularly known as ‘Aarattannan’, was arrested by the Kerala Police on Friday, April 25. Authorities took action after he allegedly posted obscene and degrading remarks targeting female actors in the Malayalam film industry.

Multiple Complaints From Industry Members Spark Legal Action

Several figures from the Malayalam film community, including actors Usha Haseena, Kukku Parameswaran, and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, lodged formal complaints.

They accused Santhosh of consistently posting vulgar content that maligns the image and dignity of women working in cinema. The complainants urged police to pursue strict legal measures against him.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) also submitted a complaint after Santhosh reportedly referred to female actors as “prostitutes” in one of his online posts.

The organisation stressed that such derogatory comments go beyond personal insults, attacking the collective dignity of women in the entertainment industry.

Charges Filed Under Multiple Laws Including IT and Kerala Police Acts

Santhosh Varkey has been charged under several legal provisions. These include Sections 75(1)(iv) and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual harassment and sexually coloured remarks, Section 79 for insulting the modesty of a woman, Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act for causing public nuisance, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for distributing obscene material online.

This isn’t Santhosh’s first brush with controversy. He has frequently posted disparaging remarks about female celebrities, revealing his so-called “crushes” and ambushing actresses and TV anchors at public functions.

In August 2024, he and four other YouTubers were charged with sexually assaulting a transgender makeup artist. Prior to that, police had warned him after he repeatedly harassed actor Nithya Menen with unsolicited marriage proposals.

Kerala police Santhosh Varkey

