Sarina Vaswani, the younger daughter of billionaire businessman Sunil Vaswani and philanthropist Rita Vaswani, recently got married in a truly extravagant Indian wedding held at one of the most stunning locations in the world — Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France.

The celebration was nothing short of a royal spectacle. The couple, Sarina Vaswani and Lavine Hemlani, tied the knot in front of family, friends, and a host of Indian celebrities, bringing a splash of glamour and tradition to the French Riviera.

Who Is Sarina Vaswani?

A billionaire heiress with a global upbringing, Sarina Vaswani is known not only for her family legacy but also for her work in philanthropy and social impact. She is the founder and trustee of Stallion Empower, the charitable wing of her family’s Stallion Group, and also founded Hatch Impact Advisory, a firm focused on driving meaningful change.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sarina studied Development Studies and History at SOAS University of London and went on to complete a master’s degree at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Her father, Sunil Vaswani, was listed by Forbes in 2020 with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Born in Jaipur, raised in Nigeria, and now based in Dubai, Sunil Vaswani is the chairman of the Stallion Group, a major conglomerate with interests in automobiles, commodities, and more. The family — Sunil, Rita, and their three children Sonam, Sarina, and Sahil — live in Dubai.

A Wedding Fit for the Silver Screen

The wedding venue, Château de la Croix des Gardes, is no ordinary mansion. Built in 1919 by Swiss industrialist Paul Girod, the château is perched on a hill and overlooks the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. With 25 acres of gardens and forest, it offers a secluded and picture-perfect setting.

Movie buffs might recognize the château — it featured in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 classic To Catch a Thief, starring Grace Kelly and Cary Grant. The historic property has been meticulously restored and now boasts Italian-style gardens, a 36-metre infinity pool, and frescoed rooms with marble finishes — ideal for a wedding that blends old-world charm with modern opulence.

Pastels, Petals, and Pop Stars

The wedding celebrations were spread out over several days, and every event was marked by incredible attention to detail. For the main ceremony, Sarina wore a heavily-embellished lehenga in soft pastel shades, coordinated with her groom’s outfit. She made a stunning entrance, walking down the aisle surrounded by a stage blooming with thousands of white flowers.

Adding to the spectacle, international pop star Jason Derulo performed during the pre-wedding festivities, setting the tone for a weekend of high-energy glamour and entertainment.

A Star-Studded Guest List

It wasn’t just the scenery and decor that turned heads — the guest list also sparkled. Celebrities from the Indian entertainment world flew in to attend the celebration. Spotted at the wedding were actor Sanjay Dutt, singer Sonu Nigam, and fashion icon Manish Malhotra, among others.

Photos and videos from the event quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans and followers getting glimpses of the star-studded festivities and dreamy decor.

From the fairy-tale setting in the South of France to the A-list performances and celebrity guests, Sarina Vaswani and Lavine Hemlani’s wedding was a blend of elegance, tradition, and pure luxury.