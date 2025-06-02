Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Sarina Vaswani? A Sneak Peak Into the Lavish Cannes Wedding of The Billionaire Heiress In France

Who Is Sarina Vaswani? A Sneak Peak Into the Lavish Cannes Wedding of The Billionaire Heiress In France

Sarina Vaswani, the younger daughter of billionaire businessman Sunil Vaswani and philanthropist Rita Vaswani, recently got married in a truly extravagant Indian wedding held at one of the most stunning locations in the world — Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France.

Who Is Sarina Vaswani? A Sneak Peak Into the Lavish Cannes Wedding of The Billionaire Heiress In France

Sarina Vaswani, the younger daughter of billionaire businessman Sunil Vaswani and philanthropist Rita Vaswani, recently got married


Sarina Vaswani, the younger daughter of billionaire businessman Sunil Vaswani and philanthropist Rita Vaswani, recently got married in a truly extravagant Indian wedding held at one of the most stunning locations in the world — Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France.

The celebration was nothing short of a royal spectacle. The couple, Sarina Vaswani and Lavine Hemlani, tied the knot in front of family, friends, and a host of Indian celebrities, bringing a splash of glamour and tradition to the French Riviera.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by The Wedding Square (@theweddingsquare_)

Who Is Sarina Vaswani?

A billionaire heiress with a global upbringing, Sarina Vaswani is known not only for her family legacy but also for her work in philanthropy and social impact. She is the founder and trustee of Stallion Empower, the charitable wing of her family’s Stallion Group, and also founded Hatch Impact Advisory, a firm focused on driving meaningful change.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sarina studied Development Studies and History at SOAS University of London and went on to complete a master’s degree at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Her father, Sunil Vaswani, was listed by Forbes in 2020 with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Born in Jaipur, raised in Nigeria, and now based in Dubai, Sunil Vaswani is the chairman of the Stallion Group, a major conglomerate with interests in automobiles, commodities, and more. The family — Sunil, Rita, and their three children Sonam, Sarina, and Sahil — live in Dubai.

A Wedding Fit for the Silver Screen

The wedding venue, Château de la Croix des Gardes, is no ordinary mansion. Built in 1919 by Swiss industrialist Paul Girod, the château is perched on a hill and overlooks the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. With 25 acres of gardens and forest, it offers a secluded and picture-perfect setting.

Movie buffs might recognize the château — it featured in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 classic To Catch a Thief, starring Grace Kelly and Cary Grant. The historic property has been meticulously restored and now boasts Italian-style gardens, a 36-metre infinity pool, and frescoed rooms with marble finishes — ideal for a wedding that blends old-world charm with modern opulence.

Pastels, Petals, and Pop Stars

The wedding celebrations were spread out over several days, and every event was marked by incredible attention to detail. For the main ceremony, Sarina wore a heavily-embellished lehenga in soft pastel shades, coordinated with her groom’s outfit. She made a stunning entrance, walking down the aisle surrounded by a stage blooming with thousands of white flowers.

Adding to the spectacle, international pop star Jason Derulo performed during the pre-wedding festivities, setting the tone for a weekend of high-energy glamour and entertainment.

A Star-Studded Guest List

It wasn’t just the scenery and decor that turned heads — the guest list also sparkled. Celebrities from the Indian entertainment world flew in to attend the celebration. Spotted at the wedding were actor Sanjay Dutt, singer Sonu Nigam, and fashion icon Manish Malhotra, among others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Photos and videos from the event quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans and followers getting glimpses of the star-studded festivities and dreamy decor.

From the fairy-tale setting in the South of France to the A-list performances and celebrity guests, Sarina Vaswani and Lavine Hemlani’s wedding was a blend of elegance, tradition, and pure luxury.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts New Look For Film ‘King’; Fans Go Wild Over Tattooed Avatar

Filed under

Cannes wedding Sarina Vaswani

During the federal sex-tr

Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Testifies in Federal Trial, Mentions Three New Celebrities and Alleges Abuse
Sarina Vaswani, the young

Who Is Sarina Vaswani? A Sneak Peak Into the Lavish Cannes Wedding of The Billionaire...
Ishaan Khatter, known for

Mic Drop? More Like Mic Flop: Ishaan Khatter’s Miss World Performance Leaves The Internet Unimpressed...
Jonathan Joss, best known

‘King of the Hill’ Star Jonathan Joss Killed in San Antonio Shooting; Neighbor Arrested
At Naval Outlying Landing

Helicopter Crash In Milton, Florida Results In Injuries To Two Onboard; What We Know So...
Poland’s Prime Minister

Polish PM Tusk to Seek Confidence Vote After Election Defeat of Coalition Candidate
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Testifies in Federal Trial, Mentions Three New Celebrities and Alleges Abuse

Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Testifies in Federal Trial, Mentions Three New Celebrities and Alleges Abuse

Mic Drop? More Like Mic Flop: Ishaan Khatter’s Miss World Performance Leaves The Internet Unimpressed As Thailand’s Opal Chuangsri Steals the Show

Mic Drop? More Like Mic Flop: Ishaan Khatter’s Miss World Performance Leaves The Internet Unimpressed...

‘King of the Hill’ Star Jonathan Joss Killed in San Antonio Shooting; Neighbor Arrested

‘King of the Hill’ Star Jonathan Joss Killed in San Antonio Shooting; Neighbor Arrested

Helicopter Crash In Milton, Florida Results In Injuries To Two Onboard; What We Know So Far

Helicopter Crash In Milton, Florida Results In Injuries To Two Onboard; What We Know So...

Polish PM Tusk to Seek Confidence Vote After Election Defeat of Coalition Candidate

Polish PM Tusk to Seek Confidence Vote After Election Defeat of Coalition Candidate

Entertainment

Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Testifies in Federal Trial, Mentions Three New Celebrities and Alleges Abuse

Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Testifies in Federal Trial, Mentions Three New Celebrities and Alleges Abuse

Mic Drop? More Like Mic Flop: Ishaan Khatter’s Miss World Performance Leaves The Internet Unimpressed As Thailand’s Opal Chuangsri Steals the Show

Mic Drop? More Like Mic Flop: Ishaan Khatter’s Miss World Performance Leaves The Internet Unimpressed

‘King of the Hill’ Star Jonathan Joss Killed in San Antonio Shooting; Neighbor Arrested

‘King of the Hill’ Star Jonathan Joss Killed in San Antonio Shooting; Neighbor Arrested

Did Vijay Varma Tease New Film After Break-Up with Tamannaah Bhatia: “New Beginnings” On the Horizon

Did Vijay Varma Tease New Film After Break-Up with Tamannaah Bhatia: “New Beginnings” On the

BTS Festa 2025 Schedule Officially Revealed: Here’s Why Army Believe A Reunion Might Just Be In The Cards

BTS Festa 2025 Schedule Officially Revealed: Here’s Why Army Believe A Reunion Might Just Be

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth