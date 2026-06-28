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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Satendra Soni? Laapataa Ladies Actor Breaks Down In Viral Video, Alleges Assault And Death Threat Over Unpaid Dues

Who Is Satendra Soni? Laapataa Ladies Actor Breaks Down In Viral Video, Alleges Assault And Death Threat Over Unpaid Dues

Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni has shared an emotional video alleging that he was assaulted, threatened and denied payment while shooting for a film in Madhya Pradesh. The actor later confirmed he had safely returned to Mumbai, thanking the police for their support.

Who Is Satendra Soni? (Photo: X)
Who Is Satendra Soni? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 12:50 IST

The Indian film industry was shaken after Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni posted a tearful video on social media, alleging that he was assaulted and threatened over unpaid dues during the shoot of a film in Madhya Pradesh. The emotional clip, which has now gone viral, shows the actor struggling to hold back tears as he recounts what he describes as a terrifying ordeal involving the film’s director. While the allegations have sparked widespread concern online, there has been no public response from the filmmaker at the time of writing.

What did Satendra Soni allege in his viral video?

In the video shared on Instagram, Satendra Soni claimed he had been hired for a film and was initially paid a signing amount of ₹50,000. According to the actor, the remaining payment was promised after the completion of the shoot. However, after eight days of filming, Soni said he asked the director about his pending dues. Instead of receiving payment, he alleged that he was asked to leave immediately and threatened.

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“My name is Satendra Soni. I came here to shoot a film. The director gave me ₹50,000 as a signing amount and said the remaining payment would be made after the shoot. We completed eight days of shooting, but when I asked for my money, I was told to pack my bags. I was also threatened,” the actor said in the video. The clip quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing support for the actor and demanding accountability.

Watch The Video Here

Did the actor also allege physical assault?

Yes. In the video’s caption, Soni levelled more serious allegations. He claimed that director Pushpendra Singh and his wife, Pragati Chauhan, allegedly chased him in a car before assaulting him on a public road. According to Soni, another person who attempted to intervene was also allegedly attacked. These allegations have not been independently verified, and no statement from the accused has been made public so far.

In a follow-up Instagram video, Soni appeared alongside two fellow artistes at a railway station in Mumbai, confirming that they had safely returned home. He also thanked the Madhya Pradesh Police and those who helped them during the incident.

Who is Satendra Soni?

Although not a mainstream star, Satendra Soni has quietly built an impressive résumé across films and television. He appeared in Doctor G, Bawaal, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders and the television show Hello Bachhon. He gained wider recognition after playing a small but memorable role in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, which was produced by Aamir Khan and earned critical acclaim following its release.

The film, starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam, also became India’s official entry to the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Satendra Soni’s Upcoming Projects

Despite the recent controversy, Soni has several projects lined up. He is expected to appear in Mirzapur: The Movie, the feature-film adaptation of the hit crime drama series. The upcoming film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Jitendra Kumar. Soni has often shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set on social media, expressing excitement about the project.

For now, however, the actor’s emotional allegations have overshadowed his professional journey, with many awaiting an official response from the filmmakers regarding the claims.

ALSO READ: Actor Sonu Mishra Reveals Why He Walked Out Of Kala Hiran Amid Salman Khan Legal Battle: ‘My Ethics Didn’t…’   

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Who Is Satendra Soni? Laapataa Ladies Actor Breaks Down In Viral Video, Alleges Assault And Death Threat Over Unpaid Dues
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Who Is Satendra Soni? Laapataa Ladies Actor Breaks Down In Viral Video, Alleges Assault And Death Threat Over Unpaid Dues
Who Is Satendra Soni? Laapataa Ladies Actor Breaks Down In Viral Video, Alleges Assault And Death Threat Over Unpaid Dues
Who Is Satendra Soni? Laapataa Ladies Actor Breaks Down In Viral Video, Alleges Assault And Death Threat Over Unpaid Dues
Who Is Satendra Soni? Laapataa Ladies Actor Breaks Down In Viral Video, Alleges Assault And Death Threat Over Unpaid Dues

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