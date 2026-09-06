LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Gets Support From CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan

Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Gets Support From CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan

ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh has entered Bigg Boss 20 with major support from CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav and Fukra Insaan. Here’s everything you need to know about the gaming star.

ScoutOP (Image: Instagram)
ScoutOP (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 23:00 IST

Bigg Boss 20 has brought one of India’s biggest gaming names into the house. Tanmay Singh, better known as Scout or ScoutOP, has entered Salman Khan’s reality show, marking a major crossover between esports and mainstream television.

His entry has already created buzz online, especially after some of the biggest names from the YouTube community — CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan came out in support of him.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is ScoutOP?

ScoutOP is one of India’s most recognisable esports athletes and gaming creators. He began his professional esports career in 2018 and rose to prominence through PUBG Mobile and BGMI. Over the years, he has represented major teams including TeamIND, Team SouL, Fnatic and Orange Rock.

One of the biggest highlights of his competitive career came with Orange Rock, which finished second at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020: East. Scout has also built a massive following through livestreams, gaming videos and vlogs, making him one of the best-known faces of India’s gaming community.

CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan Back Scout

Scout’s Bigg Boss 20 journey has received strong backing from the creator community. CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan all extended their support to the gamer ahead of his entry. Indian Express also reported that the trio had rallied behind Tanmay Singh as the new season began. Their backing gives Scout a significant advantage outside the house, considering the massive fanbases all three creators command.

Did They Warn The Other Contestants?

The support messages also carried a playful warning for Scout’s rivals, suggesting that the gaming and YouTube community is firmly behind him. The tone was clear — other contestants should not underestimate Scout or the audience support he brings into the competition. That has already led to comparisons with earlier Bigg Boss seasons where creator fanbases played a major role in shaping voting trends.

Can Scout Become A Bigg Boss 20 Favourite?

Scout is entering the show with a different background compared to the usual television and film contestants. His gaming career, blunt personality and strong digital fanbase could make him one of the season’s most closely watched contestants.

Whether that online support translates into a long run inside Salman Khan’s house will now depend on how Scout adapts to the very different game of Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Love Gill Enters House, Rhiya Ahir Evicted Before Entry After Fiery Salman Khan Face-Off

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Gets Support From CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan
Tags: bigg boss 20scout

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Aamrapali Dubey Says ‘Prem Has Set The Standards’ As She Reveals What She Wants In A Partner

Isha Rikhi Is Bigg Boss 20’s Mystery Woman — Salman Khan Questions Her Tears And Badshah Past

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere: Who Is Kanika Mann? First Contestant Gets ‘Puppet Master’ Power

‘Salman Bhai Ke Samne Bhi Aise The’: Samay Raina Roasts Ashneer Grover On India’s Got Latent

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer Date Out — ‘Iss Baar Khatra Aur Bhi Bada Hai’

LATEST NEWS

India Qualify For AFC U20 Asian Cup After 20 Years As Uzbekistan Beat Syria In Qualifiers

Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Gets Support From CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan

Haryana SIR Reunites Brothers After 35 Years: How Voter List Verification Led to Emotional Reunion

World Archery Para Series 2026: Sheetal Devi And Rakesh Kumar Set New Record In Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round

Lalitha Viral MMS Video Link: What Was Behind the Search and Why Users Should Be Careful

AFC U20 Asian Cup: India Beat Bangladesh 3-0 But Await Qualification Fate

ISRO Privatisation Rumours Debunked: Space Agency Explains Its Bigger Role in India’s New Space Push

Pakistan’s Win Over India In 2021 Damaging? Ex-Cricketer Makes Stunning Claim Amid ENG vs PAK Test Series

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Trapped Student Aditya Kumar’s 11-Second SOS Video Emerges as Rescue Ops Continue

F1 News: Kimi Antonelli Ends 60-Year Wait For Italian F1 Winner, Wins Italian Grand Prix 2026 At Monza From P19

Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Gets Support From CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Gets Support From CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Gets Support From CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan
Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Gets Support From CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan
Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Gets Support From CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan
Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Gets Support From CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan

QUICK LINKS