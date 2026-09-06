Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Gets Support From CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan

Bigg Boss 20 has brought one of India’s biggest gaming names into the house. Tanmay Singh, better known as Scout or ScoutOP, has entered Salman Khan’s reality show, marking a major crossover between esports and mainstream television.

His entry has already created buzz online, especially after some of the biggest names from the YouTube community — CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan came out in support of him.

Who Is ScoutOP?

ScoutOP is one of India’s most recognisable esports athletes and gaming creators. He began his professional esports career in 2018 and rose to prominence through PUBG Mobile and BGMI. Over the years, he has represented major teams including TeamIND, Team SouL, Fnatic and Orange Rock.

One of the biggest highlights of his competitive career came with Orange Rock, which finished second at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020: East. Scout has also built a massive following through livestreams, gaming videos and vlogs, making him one of the best-known faces of India’s gaming community.

CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan Back Scout

Scout’s Bigg Boss 20 journey has received strong backing from the creator community. CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan all extended their support to the gamer ahead of his entry. Indian Express also reported that the trio had rallied behind Tanmay Singh as the new season began. Their backing gives Scout a significant advantage outside the house, considering the massive fanbases all three creators command.

Did They Warn The Other Contestants?

The support messages also carried a playful warning for Scout’s rivals, suggesting that the gaming and YouTube community is firmly behind him. The tone was clear — other contestants should not underestimate Scout or the audience support he brings into the competition. That has already led to comparisons with earlier Bigg Boss seasons where creator fanbases played a major role in shaping voting trends.

Can Scout Become A Bigg Boss 20 Favourite?

Scout is entering the show with a different background compared to the usual television and film contestants. His gaming career, blunt personality and strong digital fanbase could make him one of the season’s most closely watched contestants.

Whether that online support translates into a long run inside Salman Khan’s house will now depend on how Scout adapts to the very different game of Bigg Boss.

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