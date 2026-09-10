Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Backed By CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan — Net Worth, Career And More

Tanmay Singh, who is popularly known as Scout, ScoutOP, or Sc0ut, in the gaming world, has joined the Bigg Boss 20 house after becoming one of the most recognizable personalities in Indian Esports.

Scout need not be introduced to the gaming world at all because he made his mark in the competitive PUBG Mobile and BGMI games, worked for several top esports organizations, and became a successful streamer and creator. His participation in Bigg Boss 20 has further brought him to the mainstream platform of entertainment, and he came with the blessings of some of the biggest digital creators in India, such as CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan).

Who Is Scout Aka Tanmay Singh?

The name “Scout” is a nickname for Tanmay Singh. He is an Indian professional esport player and digital entertainer who gained popularity due to his connections with the games PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. Scout started his career as a professional player around 2018, and over time, he gained popularity because of his aggressive style of playing.

During his career, Scout played for or was connected with well-known teams and organizations such as Team IND, Team SouL, Fnatic, Orange Rock and Team XSpark. With time, his career as a professional gamer evolved, and streaming, playing videos and vlogging helped him gain much larger popularity.

How Did Scout Become Famous?

Scout first became popular when there was a rise in the popularity of the esports scene for PUBG Mobile games in India. His skills during various esports tournaments made him a name known by many people in the mobile gaming world of India.

Playing for teams like Fnatic and Orange Rock only served to boost his popularity more, while participation in various international and national events helped him build a fanbase. Even after the banning of PUBG Mobile games in India, he continued to stay relevant through his BGMI and stream content and thus made himself evolve into a digital influencer.

How Much Does Scout Earn Every Month?

He, himself, showed a shocking number when the Bigg Boss 20 episode premiered. While Salman Khan questioned him about whether playing esports was just a hobby for him or something more than a hobby, Scout admitted that he earned about Rs 30 lakhs every month.

Salman seemed astonished about the number and jokingly asked if it was “white” money. Scout said that he earned through cheques, and they were his legitimate earnings. What makes the Rs 30 lakh monthly earning special is that Scout himself declared that number on the show.

What Is Scout’s Net Worth?

No publicly verifiable information is available regarding the total net worth of Scout. Although several websites provide estimates about his net worth, no auditing of his financial statements or any declaration is made, and hence, it is not possible to calculate his total net worth.

The following sources of income have been mentioned about Scout: professional esports, live streaming, YouTube, and other online content. If he earns Rs 30 lakhs per month, then the amount becomes around Rs 3.6 crores in one year. But this does not indicate his net worth.

Why Did CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan Support Scout?

Scout came into Bigg Boss 20 with substantial support from the Indian creators’ community. When Scout entered the show, some support messages were aired from CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan.

The backing that Scout gets from these people is something that very few newcomers to reality shows get – a pre-existing fan base in the digital space, that goes way beyond just gamers. Elvish and Abhishek themselves have a solid connection to the Bigg Boss universe.

What Is Scout’s Social Media Following?

Scout has been able to amass a substantial audience in the virtual world via gaming and streaming. When he entered Bigg Boss 20, his Instagram following stood at about 4.4 million. The reach of Scout is even greater through YouTube, live-streaming sites, and his gaming community. This may work to his advantage when audience voting becomes significant for the season.

What Is Known About Scout’s Home And Lifestyle?

Scout often posts snippets of his gaming gear, travel, vehicles and work through his social media and live streams. His fame in the world of esports has helped him establish an easy and luxurious life, although no details on how much property he has or the value of his house and luxury items have been independently confirmed. His life revolves largely around gaming, esports tournaments, streaming and relationships with other creators.

Why Is Scout In Bigg Boss 20?

The choice of Scout is an example of how Bigg Boss has become more inclusive, allowing personalities and producers outside the mainstream film and TV industry into the show. With Scout’s entry into Bigg Boss 20, the game show gets access to a gamer audience as well as an online personality.

For Scout, Bigg Boss 20 presents an ideal platform for introducing Tanmay Singh behind his gaming persona.

FAQs About Scout

What is Scout’s real name?

Scout’s real name is Tanmay Singh. He is also popularly known as ScoutOP and Sc0ut.

What does Scout do?

He is a professional esports player, gamer, streamer and content creator best known for PUBG Mobile and BGMI.

How much does Scout earn?

Scout said during the Bigg Boss 20 premiere that he earns around Rs 30 lakh per month through his professional gaming and content career.

What is Scout’s net worth?

There is no independently verified public figure for his total net worth.

Which esports teams has Scout played for?

He has been associated with teams and organisations including Team IND, Team SouL, Fnatic, Orange Rock and Team XSpark.

Who supported Scout for Bigg Boss 20?

CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan were among the prominent digital personalities who sent him messages of support.

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