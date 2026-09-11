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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Scout’s Rumoured Girlfriend Kaashvi? From Live Reactions To His ‘Girl I Like’ Confession

Who Is Scout’s Rumoured Girlfriend Kaashvi? From Live Reactions To His ‘Girl I Like’ Confession

Who is Kaashvi Hiranandani? Scout’s rumoured girlfriend is making headlines with her live reactions to his Bigg Boss 20 interactions, while his ‘girl I like’ remarks have reignited dating buzz.

Scout and Kaashvi (Image: Instagram)
Scout and Kaashvi (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 16:06 IST

Scout’s participation in Bigg Boss 20 not only garnered attention from the gaming community towards the reality show but has also made Scout’s personal life news once again. And one name that comes up time and time again is Kaashvi Hiranandani who goes by the gaming username Kaash Plays.

Scout and Kaashvi have been connected for a long time now and are often seen in videos together. Although no official tag has been assigned to their current relationship status, the way Scout has commented on certain matters regarding Kaashvi during his stay in Bigg Boss 20, along with her reactions towards him via livestreams have made people feel otherwise.

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Who Is Kaashvi Hiranandani?

Kaashvi Hiranandani is a gamer, streamer, and digital creator who goes by the name Kaash Plays. Kaashvi first created content as a gamer back in 2020 through games such as BGMI and other multiplayer games. Throughout the years, she has become one of the more recognizable faces of women gamers in India and has been linked to some of the biggest esports teams in the region.

Kaashvi Hiranandani was born on April 28, 1997, and as of 2026, she is 29 years old.

Are Scout And Kaashvi Dating?

This is where it gets interesting. Kaashvi and Scout have been rumored to be in a romantic relationship since a while now. Their interactions and public appearance together have led to many dating rumors for a while.

But then again, neither of them have made any sort of declaration about being in a relationship. This is the reason why the recent declarations made by Scout on the show Bigg Boss 20 are receiving so much attention.

What Did Scout Say About The ‘Girl I Like’?

During conversations inside the house, Scout has spoken about “the girl I like”, prompting viewers to immediately connect the remark with Kaashvi. He has also reportedly spoken about receiving his favourite bike as a gift, another detail fans have been connecting with their long-rumoured relationship. On its own, neither remark amounts to Scout formally confirming Kaashvi as his girlfriend. But given their history and the way fans have followed their interactions for years, even indirect comments are now being closely dissected.

Why Are Kaashvi’s Bigg Boss 20 Live Reactions Going Viral?

Kaashvi has also been following Scout’s Bigg Boss 20 journey closely during her livestreams — and her reactions whenever female contestants get close to him have become entertainment in themselves for viewers. One such moment came during Scout’s interaction with Love Gill.

During their conversation, Love reportedly spoke about showing Scout around Mohali and was also seen holding his hand. Kaashvi’s reaction while watching the sequence immediately caught the attention of fans following her stream. Then came another moment when a female contestant hand-fed Scout fruit.

Once again, viewers watching Kaashvi’s live reaction were quick to notice her response, with clips and comments around the moment adding fuel to the Scout-Kaashvi relationship chatter. The reactions may be playful rather than an outright relationship declaration, but they have certainly given fans more material to speculate over.

Why Have Scout And Kaashvi Been Linked For So Long?

Their connection predates Bigg Boss 20 by years. Both operate in the same gaming and creator ecosystem and have appeared together publicly on multiple occasions. Their banter and comfort around each other eventually led followers to begin shipping them as a couple.

Some online profiles list Scout as Kaashvi’s rumoured boyfriend, while others note that the two have maintained ambiguity around exactly what their relationship is. That distinction matters. Until either Scout or Kaashvi explicitly confirms the relationship, it is safer to describe them as rumoured partners or two creators who have been romantically linked.

Will Scout Confirm His Relationship Inside Bigg Boss 20?

That may now be the bigger question. Bigg Boss has a way of turning personal equations outside the house into major talking points inside it, and Scout already appears comfortable mentioning someone special without directly taking the relationship conversation all the way.

Meanwhile, Kaashvi watching his interactions from outside especially those involving other women is only making audiences pay closer attention. Whether Scout eventually names Kaashvi and clearly defines their relationship remains to be seen. For now, his “girl I like” remarks, the favourite-bike story and Kaashvi’s increasingly noticed livestream reactions are keeping their equation firmly in the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Haiwaan Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Cameo Steals Attention, But Can Akshay-Saif Save This Overlong Thriller?

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Who Is Scout’s Rumoured Girlfriend Kaashvi? From Live Reactions To His ‘Girl I Like’ Confession
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Who Is Scout’s Rumoured Girlfriend Kaashvi? From Live Reactions To His ‘Girl I Like’ Confession

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Who Is Scout’s Rumoured Girlfriend Kaashvi? From Live Reactions To His ‘Girl I Like’ Confession
Who Is Scout’s Rumoured Girlfriend Kaashvi? From Live Reactions To His ‘Girl I Like’ Confession
Who Is Scout’s Rumoured Girlfriend Kaashvi? From Live Reactions To His ‘Girl I Like’ Confession
Who Is Scout’s Rumoured Girlfriend Kaashvi? From Live Reactions To His ‘Girl I Like’ Confession

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