Who Is Shafaq Naaz? Know About Her Role In Mahabharat, Husband, His Profession, And Net Worth

Who is Shafaq Naaz? Shafaq Naaz is one of those TV faces you’ve probably seen and thought, “Wait… where do I know her from?”, and the answer usually leads straight to some of Indian television’s most memorable dramas. A trained Kathak dancer turned actress, she brings a rare mix of grace and intensity to the screen, slipping effortlessly between emotional powerhouse roles and light, scene-stealing comedy. From playing deeply layered characters in daily soaps to stepping into the mythological world as Mata Kunti in Mahabharat, she’s shown she can carry both vulnerability and strength with equal ease. And then came her playful side in shows like Chidiya Ghar, where she proved she’s not just about heavy emotions, she can make audiences laugh just as easily. In short, Shafaq is not just another TV actress floating through serials, she’s someone who transforms every role into a moment worth noticing. And if you think you’ve seen her range already, her journey suggests there’s still plenty more left to surprise you.

Shafaq Naaz: From Mythology Queen to Comedy Spark

If you remember Mahabharat (2013), you probably also remember Mata Kunti, and that big, powerful role was played by Shafaq Naaz. What is really interesting is how she handled the emotional weight of a mother figure so convincingly, and yeah, while she herself was still quite young. Her performance wasn’t just acted, it felt lived in somehow, with a quiet dignity, and also pain and strength, the kind that makes viewers stop for a moment and actually feel things. But Shafaq did not stay only in that intense mythological lane. She turned the whole direction with Chidiya Ghar, where her character Mayuri let her show sharp comedic timing, plus a lighter, playful streak too. After that, she made a bold digital shift in Halala, exploring more serious, modern storytelling through OTT formats. And before all the bigger buzz, her early TV appearances like Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai quietly helped shape her skills, even when the full spotlight hadn’t fully landed yet.

What really sets her apart is her range, like she can move from divine silence in Mahabharat to effortless comedy, and then straight into hard-hitting OTT drama, all without feeling like the same note is being repeated again.

Career Highlights & Notable Work

Mahabharat (2013) – Mata Kunti

Chidiya Ghar – Mayuri

Halala – Web series role

Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai – Early TV appearance (minor role)

Shafaq Naaz’s Husband & Personal Life Reveal



Shafaq Naaz has always been the sort of person who lets her work do the speaking, while her personal life stays tucked away, out of that constant headline buzz. So, it’s natural that when news about her relationship popped up, it left fans a bit off guard, and honestly a little confused at first. Recent posts, and reports, suggest she is married to Zeeshan, a businessman who is based in Muscat, Oman. Unlike most celebrity duos that can’t stop appearing in the limelight, the two seem to have picked a very low-profile routine, staying away from public attention, and letting people’s curiosity do most of the talking instead.

What makes the whole thing more intriguing is how quietly this part of her life moved forward, no big loud announcements, no media frenzy, just this slow, almost subtle reveal, where fans had to connect the dots on their own. And most of what people know comes from media reports, because Shafaq herself has kept details about her marriage and personal path largely private, like really private.

In a world where everything gets posted the moment it happens, her silence almost feels like a plot twist, calm, discreet, and slightly mysterious, like there’s more beneath the surface but nobody can quite pin it down.

Estimated Net Worth Shafaq Naaz Shafaq Naaz’s estimated net worth is around ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore INR (approx.). Her income mainly comes from multiple entertainment-related streams, making her earnings fairly diversified within the television and digital space. Income Sources: Television acting projects

Web series appearances

Brand endorsements

Social media collaborations

Dance performances and stage events Overall, her financial profile reflects a steady career built across TV, OTT platforms, and performance work rather than a single income stream. (With Inputs) Also Read: Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row..