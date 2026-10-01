Who Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani? Her Salary, Net Worth and Properties- How Rich Is SRK’s Trusted Aide?

Shah Rukh Khan is one of India’s most popular celebrities; however, a majority of his professional life happens behind the scenes. One of the most important people among them is none other than Pooja Dadlani, the manager of Shah Rukh Khan.

Pooja Dadlani has been working with Shah Rukh Khan since 2012 and has been involved with different facets of Shah Rukh Khan’s professional life. She has also been spotted with the Khan family in public events and celebrations over the years. Her own financial status too has received lots of coverage especially after the property deal in Mumbai in 2026 between Pooja Dadlani and her family. But who exactly is Pooja Dadlani, what does she earn and how rich is she?

Who Is Pooja Dadlani?

Pooja Dadlani Gurnani is a celebrity manager from Mumbai who has been managing Shah Rukh Khan since 2012. Her job duties are not limited to only organizing the schedule of the actor. She has been reported to be involved in his movie shoots, brands, businesses, Red Chillies Entertainment, and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dadlani has also made herself known around the Khan family through her involvement with Shah Rukh. It is not just about meeting him professionally; rather, she is said to be a close family friend. She has gained visibility because of her presence in the 2021 Aryan Khan case, in which she was often spotted in court hearings along with the family.

How Long Has Pooja Dadlani Worked With Shah Rukh Khan?

The connection between Pooja Dadlani and Shah Rukh Khan dates back to 2012. This shows that for more than ten years now, she has been responsible for overseeing the business of one of Bollywood’s most popular actors. According to several media sources, her responsibilities have included scheduling appointments and overseeing business related to the actor.

It is her prolonged relationship with the actor that has also made her an important figure in his professional life, as described by various media articles.

What Is Pooja Dadlani’s Salary?

There have been several news reports which mention that the annual salary of Pooja Dadlani as a manager for Shah Rukh Khan is Rs 7-9 crore. This number has been mentioned by news sources. However, it is imperative to mention here that the salary of Pooja Dadlani has not yet been confirmed by either Pooja Dadlani or Shah Rukh Khan themselves.

The number of Rs 7-9 crore per year makes her one of the highest-paid celebrity managers in the country, but there is no official ranking to substantiate this fact.

What Is Pooja Dadlani’s Net Worth?

The net worth of Pooja Dadlani was reportedly estimated to be around Rs 45-50 crore earlier. Recent estimates of Pooja Dadlani’s net worth include estimates around Rs 40 crore. These variations are, in themselves, sufficient to not take any one estimate as a definite net worth. There is no verified financial information on the part of Pooja Dadlani which can confirm her personal wealth.

Pooja Dadlani’s Rs 38.21 Crore Bandra Property Deal

The biggest recent development in reports about Dadlani’s wealth came in April 2026, when property registration documents revealed a major family purchase in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Pooja Dadlani, her husband Hitesh Prakash Gurnani, and her father Mohan Seoram Dadlani purchased three apartments on Carter Road for a combined value of Rs 38.21 crore, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The three flats are located in the Varun building, which is currently undergoing redevelopment. Importantly, the entire Rs 38.21 crore should not be described as Pooja’s personal property. The documents show that one apartment was purchased by Pooja, another by her husband and the third by her father.

How Big Are The Three Bandra Apartments?

According to the property documents, each apartment has a carpet area of 1,511.15 square feet, along with an 81.16-square-foot balcony. Together, the three homes account for around 4,776 square feet of carpet and balcony area.

The family also purchased six car parking spaces along with the three apartments. The transactions were registered on April 21, 2026, with a reported stamp duty of Rs 2.16 crore and a registration fee of Rs 90,000. The building is still under construction, with possession expected in December 2028, according to the property documents.

What Is Known About Pooja Dadlani’s Own Mumbai Home?

Dadlani had already made headlines for her Mumbai residence before the 2026 property deal. In February 2023, she shared pictures of her new home on Instagram and revealed that it had been designed by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and an interior designer.

Pooja described Gauri as family and credited her with turning the house into a home. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan were also seen visiting the residence around that time. Some media reports have estimated the value of the Bandra home at between Rs 5.63 crore and Rs 7.88 crore. However, this is a property-market estimate reported by media outlets and should not be treated as an officially disclosed purchase price.

Who Is Pooja Dadlani’s Husband?

Pooja Dadlani is married to Hitesh Gurnani, a businessman associated with the jewellery industry. The couple married in 2008 and have a daughter, Reyna. Media reports identify Gurnani as a director associated with Lista Jewels.

The couple’s financial profile is therefore separate from Pooja’s reported earnings as Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, and estimates of their combined wealth should not be confused with her personal net worth.

Why Is Pooja Dadlani So Important In Shah Rukh Khan’s Professional Circle?

Dadlani’s importance comes from the length and scope of her association with Shah Rukh Khan. Since joining his professional team in 2012, she has been reported to handle or coordinate several aspects of his career, including professional commitments, brand associations and business-related responsibilities. Her involvement with Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders has also been reported by multiple outlets.

Her visibility has increased over the years because she is frequently present at major events alongside Shah Rukh and his family. Yet unlike the actor she manages, Dadlani largely remains a behind-the-scenes figure.

So, How Rich Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani?

There is no officially stated amount with regard to Pooja Dadlani’s personal net worth. According to media, the net worth has been assessed to be around Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore and annual salary has been assessed to be approximately Rs 7-9 crore.

However, the latest deal of Rs 38.21 crore in Bandra has added another important piece of information, although it refers to three family owned flats rather than Pooja’s Rs 38.21 crore properties. One thing that is true for sure is that Dadlani has earned a good professional reputation by working for more than a decade as a manager for Shah Rukh Khan and made investments in real estate in Mumbai with her family.

FAQs

Who is Pooja Dadlani?

Pooja Dadlani is Shah Rukh Khan’s longtime manager. She has been associated with the actor since 2012 and is also linked in media reports to his professional and business interests.

How much does Pooja Dadlani earn?

Media reports estimate that Pooja Dadlani earns around Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore annually as Shah Rukh Khan’s manager. Neither Dadlani nor Khan has publicly confirmed the figure.

What is Pooja Dadlani’s net worth?

Her net worth has been estimated by various media reports at around Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore. There is no publicly disclosed figure confirming her exact personal wealth.

Did Pooja Dadlani buy a Rs 38 crore property in Mumbai?

Pooja Dadlani, her husband Hitesh Gurnani and her father Mohan Seoram Dadlani jointly purchased three apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area for a combined Rs 38.21 crore in April 2026. The entire amount should not be treated as Pooja’s personal property investment.

Who is Pooja Dadlani’s husband?

Pooja Dadlani is married to businessman Hitesh Gurnani. The couple has a daughter, Reyna.

Did Gauri Khan design Pooja Dadlani’s home?

Yes. Pooja Dadlani previously revealed that Gauri Khan designed her Mumbai home. She has described Gauri as family.

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