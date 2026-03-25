Who Is Sharad Malhotra? TV Star’s Ex-Girlfriend, Divyanka Tripathi, Once Made A Shocking Revelation Of Resorting To Black Magic To Get Him Back After Dating For 8 Years

Sharad Malhotra born January 9, 1983 is an Indian actor known for his work in Hindi television and films. He began his acting career in 2004, playing Prince Goldy in Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag. His first major breakthrough as a lead came with the role of Sagarpratap Singh in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

He gained widespread recognition for portraying Maharana Pratap Singh in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. He is also well known for his roles as Rishi Singh Bedi in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Veeranshu Singhania in Naagin 5.

Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sharad was raised in Kolkata and completed his B.Com from St. Xavier’s College. In 2003, he won the “Face of the Year” title in Kolkata, marking the beginning of his journey in the entertainment industry.

Apart from acting and modeling, he has a keen interest in activities like kickboxing, horse riding, and swimming. Divyanka and Sharad’s off-screen romance began on the sets of the popular soap ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’, where they first met and instantly struck a chord. Their on-screen chemistry quickly spilled over into real life, and the two were in a relationship for nearly eight years before parting ways in 2015.

Her big break came in 2006 with ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’, where she portrayed a kind and innocent daughter-in-law. The show made her widely popular and established her as a household name. She went on to act in multiple successful television series and became one of Ekta Kapoor’s preferred actresses. Her role in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ further strengthened her position as a leading figure in the industry.

In Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show ‘Juzz Baatt’, Divyanka shared how she landed her first major role in ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’. While still in Bhopal, she received a call from the production team but initially dismissed it as a prank. As the calls continued, her family encouraged her to travel to Mumbai to verify the opportunity. Even after shooting for the show and seeing her posters displayed, she found it hard to believe that she had truly become a television actress.

Reflecting on a past heartbreak, Divyanka said she does not blame anyone and views it as an important lesson. She admitted that at the time, it felt devastating, and she even turned to superstitions in search of answers. Eventually, she realized that true love should not require such extremes, and sometimes it is better to walk away. With time, she accepted that the relationship with Sharad Malhotra, co- star of ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’ was not meant to be.

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