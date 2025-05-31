Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two Years After Intimate Wedding

Sharmin is also the niece of renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a key figure in the Indian film industry. Read on to know all the details.

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two Years After Intimate Wedding

Sharmin Segal is married Aman Mehta, Executive Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals


Actress Sharmin Segal, best known for her role in Heeramandi, has reportedly embraced motherhood. According to a recent Instagram update shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani, Sharmin and her husband Aman Mehta have welcomed a baby boy.

However, the couple has not yet issued an official public statement confirming the news.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sharmin Segal Mehta (@sharminsegal)

Intimate Wedding Ceremony in Italy

Sharmin Segal tied the knot with Aman Mehta, the Executive Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, in November 2023. The couple hosted an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy, attended by close friends and family members. Sharmin is also the niece of renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a key figure in the Indian film industry.

Sharmin made her acting debut in 2019 with Malaal, where she starred opposite Meezan Jafri. Before stepping into the limelight as an actress, she worked as an assistant director on Bajirao Mastani, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Later, she appeared in the horror-comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava alongside Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi.

Role as Alamzeb in Heeramandi Garners Mixed Reactions

Most recently, Sharmin portrayed the character Alamzeb in Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi. While some appreciated her performance, she also faced criticism, with negative reviews seemingly gaining more attention than the praise.

In response to the online backlash, Sharmin took a step back from social media. She disabled comments on her posts and distanced herself from digital discussions. Despite expressing gratitude for the support she did receive, Sharmin admitted that the criticism often overshadowed the positive feedback.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sharmin Segal Mehta (@sharminsegal)

