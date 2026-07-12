Who Is Shekhar Chaudhary? Meet Jasmine Sandlas’ Fiancé Whom She Introduced During Delhi Concert

In a surprise for all of her fans, Punjabi pop star Jasmine Sandlas shocked everyone at the very peak of one of her performances. Right in the opening show of her India tour titled “The Dream Girl India Tour” in Delhi, Jasmine surprised everyone by announcing her engagement.

Coming out of her famous recluse nature, Jasmine introduced her fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary to everyone with much pride. And this shocking move has made Shekhar an instant celebrity on the internet as well.

How did Jasmine Sandlas announce her engagement?

Performing an energetic set at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, Jasmine took a break from her energetic performance to announce a life-changing achievement for her. Clad in an embellished golden lehenga, she lifted her arm up to display a large diamond ring on her finger.

Jasmine happily announced her fiancé onstage to an audience of thousands of cheering fans when she introduced him in the following manner:







“This is the man who put the ring on it. This is my man, everybody!”

The couple embraced each other emotionally as they danced to the tune of her popular song, Laavan.

Who is Shekhar Chaudhary?

Despite such an impressive introduction, Shekhar Chaudhary is still a very private person. Unlike his fiancé who is a pop star, Shekhar never makes it into the limelight and does not even have a social media presence.

Even though some sources in the trade media and some other media have stated that he is a successful businessman, nothing much is known about his work or family or life as a matter of fact, because Jasmine and her team have kept it all under wraps.

Had Jasmine Sandlas dropped clues about him before?

Although the announcement seemed surprising for the casual audience, the keen observers realized that Jasmine had been laying some clues all throughout the previous months.

In the past, Chaudhary had been seen standing quietly behind in some of her Instagram travel pictures. He had also been seen accompanying her at the airport, where she was wearing a special “Team Sandlas” T-shirt when rehearsing for the tour. Perhaps more prominently, he had been seen accompanying her on her spiritual journey to Swami Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.

What is next for Jasmine Sandlas’ tour?

The grand engagement announcement signals a legendary beginning to what will be a significant musical tour across cities. Riding on her success stories like the hit song “Taras” in the film “Munjya” and the Dhurandhar albums, the singer continues her hectic schedule.

After her electrifying performance in New Delhi, Jasmine will next be performing in Mumbai on July 18, then Bengaluru on July 25, and finally Chandigarh on August 29.

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