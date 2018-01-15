Shilpa Shinde initially began her career in Marathi and Telugu films but unfortunately, she didn’t receive much attention from it and therefore the actress made her entry into the small screen. In 2002, Shilpa Shinde played her first role in a negative character in the serial Bhabhi.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has won millions of hearts and has a massive fan following post her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. Shilpa Shinde shot to fame with popular comedy TV serial ‘Bhabhi ji Ghar Par hai’ as Angoori bhabhi is said to be controversy’s favourite child. The television actress has also appeared in two Telugu films – Shivani and Chhina but people got to know about her in 2002 when she played the role of ‘Sanjana’ in Serial ‘Miss India’. Known for her famous dialogue ‘sahi pakde hain’, the actress entered the reality show Bigg Boss season 11 on October 1 and made headlines throughout the show for various reasons.

Shilpa initially began her career in Marathi and Telugu films but unfortunately, she didn’t receive much attention from it and therefore the actress made her entry into the small screen. In 2002, Shilpa Shinde played her first role in a negative character in the serial Bhabhi. Later she appeared in serials like Meher, Amrapali and Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi. Shilpa finally gained fame from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai but later quit the show after filing a case of sexual harassment against its producer. She also accused the show’s producer Benaifer Kohli of being “a terror on sets”. She also filed a sexual harassment case against Sanjay Kohli, Benaifer’s husband.

About her journey in the Bigg Boss house, the actress managed to make headlines as first she got into a heated argument with fellow contestant and former producer Vikas Gupta during the premiere of the show in the presence of host Salman Khan. Later, on the very first day in the Bigg Boss house, she had an ugly spat once again with Vikas, after which she was even nominated by 7 contestants for being dramatic and provoking fights in the house. Things took a turn when Shilpa and Vikas became friends and everyone in the house used to call her Shilpa Maa as she cooked for everyone in the house and was known to be one of the most patient people in the house. She made good friends such as Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani and many celebrities supported her all throughout the show.