Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

The Kochi City Police remain doubtful about actor Shine Tom Chacko’s explanation for fleeing from a hotel during a surprise inspection conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) on the night of April 16, 2025.

Actor Claims Fear for Life Prompted His Escape

During an extended interrogation session held on Saturday, Shine Tom Chacko told investigators that he panicked and ran away, mistaking the officers for gangsters. However, the police find this claim unconvincing. “If that were true, he could’ve contacted us later or filed a complaint,” stated Kochi City Police Chief Putta Vimaladitya in a press briefing on April 21. The police are currently assessing his statement as part of their ongoing inquiry.

Authorities confirmed that Shine Tom Chacko might be called in again should they require more information to move the investigation forward. When asked whether the actor is a regular drug user, Mr. Vimaladitya said it’s too early to draw conclusions.

“We’re still collecting evidence, and there’s nothing concrete yet to prove his involvement in any drug-related activity,” he added.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and officials have yet to determine whether other individuals are implicated. “We registered the case due to suspicious behavior, including his sudden flight during our hotel raid. But no coercive measures have been taken so far,” Mr. Vimaladitya clarified.

Police are also probing the role of Ahmmed Murshad, a 25-year-old from Malappuram, who was reportedly found in Shine Tom Chacko’s hotel room at the time. Though he has been booked, authorities emphasize that there is still no evidence connecting him to a wider drug racket.

​Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife?

Shine Tom Chacko was previously married to Thabeetha Mathew, with whom he has a son named Siyal. However, the couple is no longer together, and Thabeetha is raising their son alone .​

In January 2024, Shine got engaged to model Thanuja, and their engagement ceremony garnered significant media attention. However, by August 2024, Shine confirmed that the relationship had ended, stating that he is “single again”

As of now, Shine Tom Chacko is not married.​

