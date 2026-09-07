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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Shobhinaw Satyaa, The Face Of Neem Karoli Baba In ‘Hanuman Ansh’? What Were The 3 Conditions For The Role?

Who Is Shobhinaw Satyaa, The Face Of Neem Karoli Baba In ‘Hanuman Ansh’? What Were The 3 Conditions For The Role?

Shobhinaw Satyaa was working as an assistant director on Hanuman Ansh before suddenly being chosen to play Neem Karoli Baba. But the actor also had to meet three unusual conditions before getting the role.

Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh, Image Credits- IMDb
Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 16:34 IST

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the surprise success stories of 2026, but the journey of its lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa is perhaps just as unusual as the film’s rise. Shobhinaw, who plays spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba in the devotional drama, was not even supposed to be the film’s leading man when he first joined the project. In fact, he was working behind the camera as an assistant director before an unexpected turn of events put him in front of it.

But getting the role was not simply about resembling Neem Karoli Baba. Director Vishal Chaturvedi had three specific conditions for whoever would eventually play Maharaj Ji and Shobhinaw happened to meet all of them.

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Who Is Shobhinaw Satyaa?

Shobhinaw Satyaa hails from Lucknow and is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. Before becoming the face of Hanuman Ansh, he spent years working behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. His experience included work as an assistant director and continuity supervisor, while he has also trained in acting and reportedly taught the craft. Hanuman Ansh marked his feature-film acting debut, making his transition from behind-the-camera work to playing the central character even more striking.

How Did Shobhinaw Satyaa Become Neem Karoli Baba?

Shobhinaw initially joined Hanuman Ansh as part of the assistant direction team. However, the actor who was originally supposed to play Neem Karoli Baba reportedly fell ill, leaving the makers searching for an alternative.

Director Vishal Chaturvedi then considered Shobhinaw for the role after noticing certain similarities between him and the spiritual guru. What followed was an extensive audition at Chitrakoot.

The filmmaker reportedly took Shobhinaw to the Mandakini River, where his audition continued for more than four hours. It was during one particular scene that Chaturvedi felt Shobhinaw had finally captured the required comic timing and personality of the character. Soon after, the assistant director found himself becoming the lead actor of the film. Shobhinaw has since described the unexpected casting as nothing short of a miracle.

What Were The 3 Conditions To Play Neem Karoli Baba?

Apart from his performance, Vishal Chaturvedi had laid down three prerequisites for the actor chosen to portray Neem Karoli Baba.

The actor had to:

  1. Be a vegetarian,
  2. Not consume alcohol
  3. Not use abusive language.

Shobhinaw already fulfilled all three conditions, making him suitable for the role beyond just his physical appearance and audition. The makers were reportedly equally particular about maintaining the atmosphere during production. The entire set was kept vegetarian, while Chaturvedi himself followed a fruit-based diet for several months leading up to and during the shoot.

Hanuman Ansh Turns Shobhinaw Satyaa Into An Unexpected Star

Released on August 7, 2026, Hanuman Ansh traces the early life and spiritual journey associated with Neem Karoli Baba. The film started its theatrical run on a relatively limited number of screens but gradually gained momentum through word of mouth, eventually becoming one of the year’s biggest sleeper successes.

At the centre of that journey is Shobhinaw Satyaa, an assistant director who arrived on set expecting to work behind the camera and walked away as the face of the film. His casting may have happened unexpectedly, but with the response to Hanuman Ansh, the role has now become the breakthrough that introduced him to audiences across the country.

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Who Is Shobhinaw Satyaa, The Face Of Neem Karoli Baba In ‘Hanuman Ansh’? What Were The 3 Conditions For The Role?

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Who Is Shobhinaw Satyaa, The Face Of Neem Karoli Baba In ‘Hanuman Ansh’? What Were The 3 Conditions For The Role?

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Who Is Shobhinaw Satyaa, The Face Of Neem Karoli Baba In ‘Hanuman Ansh’? What Were The 3 Conditions For The Role?

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Who Is Shobhinaw Satyaa, The Face Of Neem Karoli Baba In ‘Hanuman Ansh’? What Were The 3 Conditions For The Role?
Who Is Shobhinaw Satyaa, The Face Of Neem Karoli Baba In ‘Hanuman Ansh’? What Were The 3 Conditions For The Role?
Who Is Shobhinaw Satyaa, The Face Of Neem Karoli Baba In ‘Hanuman Ansh’? What Were The 3 Conditions For The Role?
Who Is Shobhinaw Satyaa, The Face Of Neem Karoli Baba In ‘Hanuman Ansh’? What Were The 3 Conditions For The Role?

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