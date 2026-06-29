Who Is Shresta Iyer? Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Enters Lock Upp 2, Says She Wants To Build Her Own Identity

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Shresta Iyer? Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Enters Lock Upp 2, Says She Wants To Build Her Own Identity

Who Is Shresta Iyer? Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Enters Lock Upp 2, Says She Wants To Build Her Own Identity

Content creator Shresta Iyer, widely known as Indian cricket captain Shreyas Iyer's sister, has entered Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 with one clear goal, to be recognised for who she is, not just her famous surname.

Who Is Shresta Iyer? (Photo: X)
Who Is Shresta Iyer? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 13:49 IST

Reality shows often become a launchpad for contestants looking to reinvent themselves, and Shresta Iyer hopes Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 will do exactly that. While millions recognise her as the sister of Indian cricket captain Shreyas Iyer, the content creator says she is ready to step out of that shadow and tell her own story. Making her reality television debut on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Shresta described the show as an opportunity for audiences to discover the person behind the famous surname.

Who is Shresta Iyer?

Shresta Iyer is a Mumbai-based digital content creator and social media personality. She has built a sizeable online following through lifestyle, fashion and dance content, but her public image has often been linked to her brother, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Over the years, she has frequently appeared at IPL matches supporting her brother and has become a familiar face among cricket fans. However, she says that recognition has also come with constant comparisons and online trolling.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking during the Lock Upp premiere, Shresta admitted that while she is proud of her family, she wants people to know her for her own personality and achievements.

Why did she join Lock Upp 2?

During the premiere, host Farah Khan asked Shresta what her identity would be if people didn’t recognise her surname. The question became one of the defining moments of the episode.

Responding candidly, Shresta said she has spent years being introduced as “Shreyas Iyer’s sister” and now wants viewers to see a different side of her. “I’ve faced a lot of trolling over the years, but I’ve learned to grow through it. Most people know me as Shreyas’ sister, but I’m here to create my own identity and be recognised for who I am,” she said. She added that Lock Upp felt like the right platform to show her authentic personality beyond cricket-related headlines.

The IPL controversy she addressed

Shresta also used the show to address a social media controversy that followed her during IPL 2026. After a rain-affected Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match ended with both teams sharing points, she posted a humorous Instagram reel joking that Punjab had “gifted” Kolkata a point. While many fans understood it as harmless banter, others criticised the post. Host Riteish Deshmukh brought up the incident during the premiere.

Responding to the criticism, Shresta maintained that the video was intended purely as light-hearted sporting humour. “I didn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments. It was simply fun banter, and sports always have these moments,” she explained.

Inside the Lock Upp house, Shresta says respect will be non-negotiable. She revealed that while she considers herself calm and kind, she won’t hesitate to stand up for herself if someone crosses the line. “One thing I absolutely cannot tolerate is disrespect. I treat people with kindness and expect the same. If someone misbehaves, I won’t stay silent,” she said.

Social media remains divided

Her entry has generated mixed reactions online. Some viewers praised her decision to build an identity outside cricket, while others questioned whether her celebrity status stemmed from being Shreyas Iyer’s sister. Several posts on X debated whether Lock Upp would finally allow audiences to know Shresta beyond her family name.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 features contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Riyaz Ali, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chamola, Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala. New episodes stream on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Vir Das Debunks Revolver Rani Kissing Scene Claim: ‘Seems Like Some Weirdo…’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Shresta Iyer? Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Enters Lock Upp 2, Says She Wants To Build Her Own Identity

RELATED News

Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’

Saif Ali Khan Reveals How He and Kareena Kapoor Are Raising Taimur and Jeh With an Inclusive View of Religion: ‘There’s One God…’

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide After Strong Weekend Jump

Lock Upp Season 2: After Divorce Revelation, Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To ‘Explore Life’ Before Falling In Love Again

Awarapan 2 Teaser: Emraan Hashmi Recreates The Magic Of His Cult Classic; Promises Pain, Redemption And Nostalgia – WATCH

LATEST NEWS

LA Olympics 2028 Cricket Qualification Explained: IOC Approves Pathway as Cricket Returns to Olympic Games After 128 Years

How to Choose the Right Life Insurance Company in India?

Minor Food Strengthens Its Presence in India with Scoop Wonder’s First Store in New Delhi

Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, Over Dozen Injured, Rescue Operations Underway

“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

What Is Track II Diplomacy? Why India Has Distanced Itself From Security Conference In Colombo

‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut

Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS Pabitra Margherita To Represent India in Iran

Indian Author Refuses To Share Meal With Pakistani Man At Airport, Cites This Reason

Who Is Shresta Iyer? Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Enters Lock Upp 2, Says She Wants To Build Her Own Identity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Shresta Iyer? Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Enters Lock Upp 2, Says She Wants To Build Her Own Identity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Shresta Iyer? Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Enters Lock Upp 2, Says She Wants To Build Her Own Identity
Who Is Shresta Iyer? Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Enters Lock Upp 2, Says She Wants To Build Her Own Identity
Who Is Shresta Iyer? Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Enters Lock Upp 2, Says She Wants To Build Her Own Identity
Who Is Shresta Iyer? Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Enters Lock Upp 2, Says She Wants To Build Her Own Identity

QUICK LINKS