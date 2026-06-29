Who Is Shresta Iyer? Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Enters Lock Upp 2, Says She Wants To Build Her Own Identity

Reality shows often become a launchpad for contestants looking to reinvent themselves, and Shresta Iyer hopes Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 will do exactly that. While millions recognise her as the sister of Indian cricket captain Shreyas Iyer, the content creator says she is ready to step out of that shadow and tell her own story. Making her reality television debut on Netflix’s Lock Upp, Shresta described the show as an opportunity for audiences to discover the person behind the famous surname.

Who is Shresta Iyer?

Shresta Iyer is a Mumbai-based digital content creator and social media personality. She has built a sizeable online following through lifestyle, fashion and dance content, but her public image has often been linked to her brother, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Over the years, she has frequently appeared at IPL matches supporting her brother and has become a familiar face among cricket fans. However, she says that recognition has also come with constant comparisons and online trolling.

Speaking during the Lock Upp premiere, Shresta admitted that while she is proud of her family, she wants people to know her for her own personality and achievements.

Why did she join Lock Upp 2?

During the premiere, host Farah Khan asked Shresta what her identity would be if people didn’t recognise her surname. The question became one of the defining moments of the episode.

Responding candidly, Shresta said she has spent years being introduced as “Shreyas Iyer’s sister” and now wants viewers to see a different side of her. “I’ve faced a lot of trolling over the years, but I’ve learned to grow through it. Most people know me as Shreyas’ sister, but I’m here to create my own identity and be recognised for who I am,” she said. She added that Lock Upp felt like the right platform to show her authentic personality beyond cricket-related headlines.

Meet Shreyas Iyer Sister Shresta Iyer – In lockup season firstly he denied that She was trying to justify she is so much without her brother’s name But When Farah Khan countered she accept yes I come here make my own Identity 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xl8wlQR0nx — Sumit (@beingsumit01) June 28, 2026

The IPL controversy she addressed

Shresta also used the show to address a social media controversy that followed her during IPL 2026. After a rain-affected Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match ended with both teams sharing points, she posted a humorous Instagram reel joking that Punjab had “gifted” Kolkata a point. While many fans understood it as harmless banter, others criticised the post. Host Riteish Deshmukh brought up the incident during the premiere.

Responding to the criticism, Shresta maintained that the video was intended purely as light-hearted sporting humour. “I didn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments. It was simply fun banter, and sports always have these moments,” she explained.

Inside the Lock Upp house, Shresta says respect will be non-negotiable. She revealed that while she considers herself calm and kind, she won’t hesitate to stand up for herself if someone crosses the line. “One thing I absolutely cannot tolerate is disrespect. I treat people with kindness and expect the same. If someone misbehaves, I won’t stay silent,” she said.

Social media remains divided

Her entry has generated mixed reactions online. Some viewers praised her decision to build an identity outside cricket, while others questioned whether her celebrity status stemmed from being Shreyas Iyer’s sister. Several posts on X debated whether Lock Upp would finally allow audiences to know Shresta beyond her family name.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 features contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Riyaz Ali, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chamola, Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala. New episodes stream on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday.