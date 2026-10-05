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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Shreyaa Chaudhry? Bandish Bandits Fame Actress To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Mupapa

Who Is Shreyaa Chaudhry? Bandish Bandits Fame Actress To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Mupapa

Shreyaa Chaudhry, best known as Tamanna from Bandish Bandits, will star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Mupapa. Here's everything to know about the actress.

Shreyaa Chaudhry (Image: Instagram)
Shreyaa Chaudhry (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 19:35 IST

Shreyaa Chaudhry is the latest addition to join Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming movie titled Mupapa directed by Sameer Saxena. The actress, popular for playing the role of Tamanna Sharma in the show ‘Bandish Bandits’, will make a comeback on the silver screen through this film produced by Yash Raj Films and will be released on 19th February, 2027.

Most people would recognize her through OTT. Here’s a closer look at the actress, her family, relationships, career and what is known about her personal life.

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Who Is Shreyaa Chaudhry?

Shreyaa Chaudhry is an Indian actress who gained widespread popularity through Amazon Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits. She starred in the show as Tamanna Sharma, a successful pop singer who entered into contact with the realm of Hindustani classical music.

The show also featured Ritwik Bhowmik and ran for two seasons, gaining Shreyaa much popularity for her role in the show. She then went on to star in The Mehta Boys, directed by Boman Irani.

What Is Shreyaa Chaudhry’s Family Background?

Shreyaa has talked lovingly about her family members and especially her mother, who became a great supporter once she decided to make a career in acting.

In an interview with Rediff, Shreyaa talked about how her parents were against her decision to be an actor at first. But then once she managed to convince her parents to give her a chance, her mother turned out to be her biggest supporter. She has also talked about her brother and his kids who are her lucky charms.

Is Shreyaa Chaudhry Dating Anyone?

While Shreyaa has talked about her relationships and breakups in interviews before, she has not mentioned a current boyfriend that she may have. In one of the interviews in season 2 of Bandish Bandits, she has talked about the insecurity one may feel in their relationship if the other person becomes successful in life. There has been a lot of speculation about her relationships online, but it is better to ignore such information from social media platforms like Reddit.

What Is Shreyaa Chaudhry’s Net Worth?

Shreyaa Chaudhry’s exact net worth has not been reliably disclosed in public sources. While several celebrity websites may publish estimated figures, there is no sufficiently credible figure that can be independently verified.

With Mupapa and her new association with YRF Talent, however, the actress is entering another significant phase of her career.

What Movies And Shows Has Shreyaa Chaudhry Worked In?

Shreyaa made her film debut with Dear Maya in 2017. She subsequently became widely recognised through Bandish Bandits, appearing in both seasons as Tamanna Sharma. She later featured in The Mehta Boys, adding another notable film credit to her growing portfolio.

What Was Shreyaa Chaudhry’s Role In Bandish Bandits?

Shreyaa played Tamanna Sharma, a pop singer whose professional and personal journey forms one of the central threads of Bandish Bandits.

The role required her to portray a performer navigating fame, relationships and artistic insecurities. She also underwent music training for the series and has spoken about the demanding shooting process behind the show’s musical sequences.

What Is Shreyaa Chaudhry’s Role In Mupapa?

Details about Shreyaa’s character in Mupapa have not yet been revealed. What is confirmed is that she will star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the Sameer Saxena directorial. The film is being produced by Akshaye Widhani and Posham Pa Pictures and marks the first theatrical collaboration between Yash Raj Films and the production banner. Shreyaa has also signed an exclusive management deal with YRF Talent.

When Will Mupapa Release?

Mupapa is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 19, 2027. The film’s wider cast and plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

For Shreyaa, the project represents a notable next step after her OTT recognition — and puts her opposite Ayushmann in a film backed by one of Bollywood’s biggest studios.

ALSO READ: Inshallah Returns After 7 Years? Alia Bhatt Is Back With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, But What About Salman Khan?

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Who Is Shreyaa Chaudhry? Bandish Bandits Fame Actress To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Mupapa

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Who Is Shreyaa Chaudhry? Bandish Bandits Fame Actress To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Mupapa

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Who Is Shreyaa Chaudhry? Bandish Bandits Fame Actress To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Mupapa

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Who Is Shreyaa Chaudhry? Bandish Bandits Fame Actress To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Mupapa
Who Is Shreyaa Chaudhry? Bandish Bandits Fame Actress To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Mupapa
Who Is Shreyaa Chaudhry? Bandish Bandits Fame Actress To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Mupapa
Who Is Shreyaa Chaudhry? Bandish Bandits Fame Actress To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Mupapa
Who Is Shreyaa Chaudhry? Bandish Bandits Fame Actress To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Mupapa

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