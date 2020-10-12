Who is Shweta Agarwal, Aditya Narayan girlfriend Shweta Agarwal Age, Height, Boyfriend/Husband, Journey, Personal Life, Aditya Narayan wife Shweta Agarwal: Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal co-starred in 2010 film Shaapit. The duo have been dating for almost 10 years and plan to get married by November-December.

Singer Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with actress Shweta Agarwal, whom he has been dating for over 10 years now. The duo met in 2010 on the sets of Shaapit and there was no looking back for them after then. In a recent conversation with a news portal, Aditya confirmed their plans to get married by November-December and expressed excitement on finding his soulmate in her.

Aditya said that he met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and they instantly hit it off. Over time, he was head over heels for her but she wanted to be just friends and focus on their respective careers. Having seen a lot of ups and downs in past 10 years, Aditya feels that marriage is just a formality between them and that should also happen by November or December. Aditya added that his parents know about Shweta and like her a lot.

In the past, Aditya has been linked to singer Neha Kakkar. However, the latter clarified in another interview that Aditya is a beautiful person with a heart of gold. He is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend and she wishes them all the happiness and years of togetherness.

As Shweta Agarwal makes her way on top of popularity charts, here’s everything you need to know about her- Shweta Agarwal started off as a television actor and featured in shows like Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa, Shagun and Dekho Magar Pyaar Se. Post which, she ventured into films with Prabhas’s film Raghvendra and a short film titled Sun Sahiba Sun opposite Upen Patel. This was followed by Shaapit opposite Aditya Narayan. Interestingly, Shweta also featured in a Turkish film titled Miras in 2008 and a Swiss comedy film titled Tandoori Love, which was released in multiple languages.

