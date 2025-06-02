Home
Who Is Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja? Suspect Accused Of Killing Jonathan Joss; Husband Says Attack Was Hate-Motivated

Jonathan Joss, the actor best known for voicing John Redcorn on the hit animated show King of the Hill, was shot and killed in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, in what his husband says was a hate-fueled attack.

The suspect, identified as Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, has been arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder, according to local authorities. His bond has been set at $200,000. Police say Ceja fled the scene but was captured just one block away.

A Long History of Harassment, Husband Claims

Joss’ husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, posted a heartbreaking statement on Joss’ official Facebook page following the actor’s death. He claimed that the couple had been targeted for years by neighbors who were hostile to their relationship.

“My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home,” Gonzales wrote.
“That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done.”

Gonzales went on to explain that the harassment they faced was “openly homophobic” and that the couple had been emotionally and physically threatened by individuals in their community.

What Happened on Sunday?

According to Gonzales, the couple had returned to the ruins of their former home to pick up a victim’s fund check related to the fire that destroyed the house earlier this year. That fire had also tragically killed their dogs.

While they were there, they stumbled across skeletal remains of one of their pets, which brought them to tears.

“While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired,” Gonzales wrote.

He said that neither he nor Joss was armed or acting aggressively. They were simply grieving.

“Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life.”

Joss Died a Hero, Says Husband

Gonzales said he was with Joss when he died and that he tried to give him comfort in his final moments.

“Jonathan was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other. I was with him when he passed. I told him how much he was loved,” Gonzales wrote.
“Jonathan saved my life. I will carry that forward. I will protect what he built.”

Joss, a well-known Native American actor, was celebrated for bringing authentic Indigenous voices to Hollywood. His role as John Redcorn in King of the Hill made him a recognizable voice to millions, but his advocacy and work extended far beyond that show.

Ongoing Investigation

Police have not yet publicly confirmed the motive behind the shooting, but Ceja is currently in custody, and the case is under investigation. Authorities haven’t commented on the allegations of hate crimes or the past threats reported by the couple.

The LGBTQ+ community and fans of Jonathan Joss have started mourning his loss online, calling for justice and more serious responses to hate-based violence.

As the investigation continues, Gonzales and supporters of Joss are hoping the full truth comes out — not just about what happened on Sunday, but about the harassment they say had been going on for years.

