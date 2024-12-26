Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
Who Is Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Simran Singh was a 25-year-old former radio jockey and popular Instagram influencer, known for her vibrant social media presence.

Who Is Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Simran Singh, Instagram influencer and freelance radio jockey, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment on Wednesday, with police suspecting suicide. The body was discovered in her rented flat in Sector 47 by a friend, who alerted authorities.

Who was Simran Singh?

Simran Singh was a 25-year-old former radio jockey and popular Instagram influencer, known for her vibrant social media presence. She frequently shared funny videos and engaging content. Simran was a freelancer at the time of her death.

With over 600,000 followers, Simran was known as “Jammu Ki Dhadkan” by her fans. Her last post on the platform was made on December 13. According to police, the cause of death appears to be suicide, though no suicide note was found at the scene.

Allegedly Died By Suicide

Simran was taken to Park Hospital, where she was declared dead. A postmortem was done at the District Hospital, and her body was given back to her family. The police have found no signs of foul play, and her family has not raised any concerns.

