Who Is Sneha Reddy? Will Allu Arjun’s Wife Also Be Detained For Sandhya Theatre Stampede Which Left One Woman Dead?

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was taken into custody by Hyderabad police on Friday, December 13, in connection with a tragic incident that occurred during the December 4 premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The incident, which took place at Sandhya Theatre in the busy RTC Crossroads area, resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman named Revathi and left her nine-year-old son, Sri Teja, hospitalized due to asphyxiation.

The stampede-like situation unfolded as a massive crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the screening. Revathi tragically lost her life, while her son continues to recover in the hospital.

Authorities have filed a case at the Chikkadpally police station against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management, citing sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was initiated following a complaint from the family of the deceased.

Reports indicate that Arjun was accompanied by his co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, during the event. The police allege their presence contributed to the overcrowding and chaos, which led to the unfortunate stampede.

Who Is Allu Arjun’s Wife?

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s journey began at a wedding more than ten years ago, where the actor experienced love at first sight. Their relationship blossomed over time, leading to their engagement in 2010 and marriage in 2011. The couple is now proud parents to two children: Ayaan, born in 2014, and Arha, born in 2016. Despite Arjun’s immense stardom, Sneha maintains a low-profile lifestyle, focusing on her family and career.

Raised in an affluent and well-educated family, Sneha Reddy is the daughter of Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, a prominent businessman and chairman of the SCIENT Institute of Technology (SIT) in Hyderabad. Her upbringing emphasized academic excellence, which she demonstrated through her educational pursuits.

Sneha completed her schooling at Oakridge International School in Hyderabad before attending the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where she earned a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering. She later obtained a master’s degree in Computer Science in the United States.

After completing her studies, Sneha returned to India and joined her father’s institution, SCIENT Institute of Technology. She served as the director of the academic and placement cell, gaining significant experience in administration, education, and business management.

In 2016, Sneha ventured into entrepreneurship by launching Studio Picaboo, a premium photo studio in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The studio specializes in capturing high-quality memories for its clients through professional photography services.

Allu Arjun publicly supported his wife’s venture, promoting the studio on social media with a heartfelt post. “PICABOO! A startup by my wife Allu Sneha Reddy, a photo studio creating great pictures and memories for everyone,” he wrote. Sneha’s entrepreneurial journey has earned her recognition and admiration in business and social circles.

In addition to her entrepreneurial success, Sneha has become a social media sensation. She enjoys a massive following on Instagram, with over nine million followers. Her posts offer fans a glimpse into her personal life, featuring moments with her family, travel experiences, and fashion choices. This engaging content has helped her establish herself as a beloved figure and influencer.

Sneha Reddy’s Net Worth

Sneha’s business endeavors and social media influence have significantly contributed to her financial success. Her estimated net worth stands at approximately $5 million, or Rs 42 crore, highlighting her achievements as both an entrepreneur and an influencer.

Sneha Reddy’s journey from a stellar academic background to entrepreneurial success showcases her versatility and determination. As the wife of a superstar and a personality in her own right, Sneha continues to inspire with her achievements in business, education, and social media.