Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings Tony And Neha Kakkar

Sonu Kakkar married Neeraj Sharma in 2006. Despite her siblings' prominence in the music industry, Sonu has carved her own niche, earning respect and admiration for her unique voice and musical contributions.

In a surprising and emotional revelation, singer Sonu Kakkar has publicly declared that she is severing ties with her siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

The announcement, made via a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday evening, took fans by surprise. Sonu wrote that she is “devastated” to share the news and that the decision stems from a place of deep emotional distress.

“No Longer a Sister to Them,” Says Sonu Kakkar

In her original post, Sonu stated, “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today,” accompanied by a folded hands emoji.

The timing of her post—just days after she skipped Tony’s birthday on April 9—has raised many questions. However, the specific reason behind this drastic move remains undisclosed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Social Media Reactions: Fans Confused, Speculate Publicity Stunt

Following Sonu Kakkar’s statement, fans were left stunned and concerned. Comments on X ranged from messages of support to confusion and speculation. One user wrote, “Wish you the best. (A bit puzzled),” while another added, “Yeh kab hua?” Some suggested that it could be a publicity stunt tied to a future music project or concert event.

The post also made its way to Reddit, where users debated its authenticity. “Talented? Superstar? Anyways, it seems like a publicity stunt,” wrote one user. Another said, “PR stunt, diversion from the concert fiasco.”

As of now, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have not commented on Sonu’s claim.

Comparison Drawn With Amaal Malik’s Family Rift

Sonu’s revelation follows closely after Amaal Malik opened up about his own family issues. In a recent interview, the music composer shared his battle with clinical depression and his growing distance from his family.

Amaal claimed that his parents, Daboo and Jyoti Mallik, contributed to the strained relationship with his brother, singer Armaan Malik.

Who Is Sonu Kakkar?

Sonu Kakkar is an Indian playback singer, songwriter, and television personality, renowned for her dynamic voice and versatile musical style. Born on October 20, 1979, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, she is the elder sister of popular Bollywood singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.​

Sonu’s passion for music ignited at the tender age of five when she began singing bhajans at local jagratas (devotional gatherings). Raised in a modest household, her father sold samosas outside her school to support the family. Despite financial challenges, Sonu’s dedication to music remained unwavering. In 1990, her family relocated to Delhi, where she continued to nurture her musical talents. She later moved to Mumbai, participating in Channel V’s singing reality show, Indian Pop Star, which became a pivotal point in her career.​

Breakthrough in Bollywood

Sonu’s big break came in 2003 with the hit song “Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo” from the film Dum, composed by Sandeep Chowta. The song’s success catapulted her into the limelight, leading to numerous opportunities in Bollywood playback singing.

Over the years, she has lent her voice to various songs across different languages, showcasing her versatility and depth as a singer.​

Genres: Bollywood, Sufi, Pop, Regional Indian Music​

Languages Sung: Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Nepali​

Television Appearances: Judge on Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa​

Sonu Kakkar married Neeraj Sharma in 2006. Despite her siblings’ prominence in the music industry, Sonu has carved her own niche, earning respect and admiration for her unique voice and musical contributions.

ALSO READ: How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused, Boiler Room Passes Away At 54