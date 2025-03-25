Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
  Who Is Sonu Sood's Wife Who Got Injured In A Fatal Car Crash? Actor Reveals 'She Had A Miraculous Escape'

Who Is Sonu Sood’s Wife Who Got Injured In A Fatal Car Crash? Actor Reveals ‘She Had A Miraculous Escape’

Both Sonali and her nephew are currently receiving treatment at Max Hospital in Nagpur, where they are under medical observation. Upon hearing about the incident, Sonu Sood rushed to Nagpur and has been by his wife’s side since the accident.

Who Is Sonu Sood’s Wife Who Got Injured In A Fatal Car Crash? Actor Reveals ‘She Had A Miraculous Escape’

Sonu Sood with his wife Sonali Sood


Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s wife, Sonali Sood, sustained injuries in a serious car accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway late Monday night. The actor has now provided an update on her health.

Sonu Sood Gives Health Update on His Wife

Speaking to a leading news channel, Sonu Sood reassured fans about his wife’s condition, saying, “She’s doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram.” His statement brought relief to many who were concerned about Sonali’s well-being.

According to an insider quoted by a publication, Sonali Sood was travelling with her sister and nephew, who was driving the car at the time of the accident. The crash occurred late on March 24, leaving both Sonali and her nephew injured, while her sister escaped with minor injuries.

Both Sonali and her nephew are currently receiving treatment at Max Hospital in Nagpur, where they are under medical observation. Upon hearing about the incident, Sonu Sood rushed to Nagpur and has been by his wife’s side since the accident.

Sonu Sood’s Latest Film Fateh

On the work front, Sonu Sood recently made his directorial debut with the action thriller Fateh. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, the film features an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

The movie follows the journey of an ex-agent who comes out of retirement to take down a cyber mafia syndicate after a local girl goes missing. Fateh received mixed-to-positive reviews but managed to earn ₹19.05 crore worldwide at the box office.

As Sonu Sood stays with his wife in Nagpur, fans continue to send prayers and well wishes for her speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Will Kunal Kamra Be Arrested? Comedian Refuses To Apologise, Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police As He Uploads New Video

