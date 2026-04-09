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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is SP Chaudhry Aslam’s Wife? Months After Threatening Legal Action, Naureen Chaudhary Now Seeks Rs. 25 Crore From Dhurandhar Makers Post Massive Global Success

Who Is SP Chaudhry Aslam’s Wife? Months After Threatening Legal Action, Naureen Chaudhary Now Seeks Rs. 25 Crore From Dhurandhar Makers Post Massive Global Success

After Dhurandhar crossed ₹1000 crore globally, Naureen Aslam Chaudhary demanded ₹25 crore from Aditya Dhar, alleging her late husband’s portrayal by Sanjay Dutt lacked permission and accuracy

Noreen Aslam Chaudhary, the widow of late SP Chaudhary Aslam (IMAGE: X)
Noreen Aslam Chaudhary, the widow of late SP Chaudhary Aslam (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 9, 2026 17:22:41 IST

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Who Is SP Chaudhry Aslam’s Wife? Months After Threatening Legal Action, Naureen Chaudhary Now Seeks Rs. 25 Crore From Dhurandhar Makers Post Massive Global Success

DHURANDHAR BOX OFFICE:  Naureen Aslam Chaudhary, the widow of late SP Chaudhary Aslam, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt in Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, is seeking Rs. 25 crore from Aditya Dhar after the movie crossed 1000 crores globally.

In a latest interview, when asked if Aditya Dhar contacted her to seek permission for the role, Naureen Aslam Chaudhary denied adding that she is now seeking Rs. 25 crores in Pakistani currency. 

Who is SP Chaudhary Aslam’s wife Naureen? 

She told Bhasker English, “Naureen Chaudhary: No, they never asked for our permission. We only found out when the teaser dropped that a film like this was even happening. They did pay the Pakistani artist copyright money for the “Hawa-Hawa” song before releasing the film, ₹46 lakh, just for that one song for Chaudhary Aslam’s entry. I’ve decided I’ll send Aditya Dhar a notice through an international lawyer. I’m demanding ₹25 crore from them in Pakistani currency.”

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When asked, “How did you feel seeing your husband’s character on screen?” Naureen Chaudhary replied, “Honestly, the character is well done. It really fits Sanjay Dutt. He’s played my husband, Chaudhary Aslam, beautifully. But the story gets some things wrong.” 

Naureen Chaudhary added, “They made Chaudhary Aslam’s character seem much smaller than he really was. His work wasn’t limited to Lyari at all. He led many operations across Karachi. And in every encounter, he was always there, he never backed down. The way they’ve shown Lyari just isn’t real; Lyari is just a small part of Karachi.” 

Dhurandhar’s Box-Office Collection Day 20

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, after smashing multiple box office records, is finally starting to lose a bit of steam. On Monday, the Ranveer Singh-led film hit its lowest single-day number so far, pulling in just Rs 10 crore. But on Tuesday, it bounced back a little with Rs 10.10 crore.

As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has now reached a gross of Rs 1,237.21 crore in India, with net collections at Rs 1,033.37 crore.

Overseas, the film added another Rs 4 crore on Day 20, pushing its overseas total to Rs 404 crore. All in all, the movie’s worldwide collection now stands at a massive Rs 1,641.21 crore.

When SP Chaudhary Aslam’s wife threatened Dhurandhar’s makers

Naureen Aslam, the widow of Karachi police officer Chaudhary Aslam, was not happy with how the upcoming Indian film Dhurandhar seems to be portraying her late husband.

After watching the trailer in November 2025, she spoke out, warning that if the film twists the truth about Aslam or tarnishes his reputation, she’ll take it to court. This isn’t the first stir the movie has caused. Just a day earlier, Major Mohit Sharma’s family asked for a stay on the film over similar concerns.

Chaudhary Aslam was known for leading big operations against some of Karachi’s most notorious criminals, like Rehman Dakait and Uzair Baloch. He was killed in a bomb attack back in 2014, a strike claimed by the Mohmand chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban.

Talking to PTI in November 2025, Naureen said, “We are Muslims, and such words don’t just insult Aslam, they insult his mother, too. She was just a simple, honest woman.”

“If I see anyone twisting my husband’s story or spreading propaganda against him, I’ll do whatever it takes legally,” she said.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Urges Muslim Community To Recognize Its ‘True Enemy’ Is India And Israel, Sparks Row

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Tags: Dhurandharhome-hero-pos-14Naureen AslamSanjay DuttSP Chaudhary Aslam

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Who Is SP Chaudhry Aslam’s Wife? Months After Threatening Legal Action, Naureen Chaudhary Now Seeks Rs. 25 Crore From Dhurandhar Makers Post Massive Global Success

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Who Is SP Chaudhry Aslam’s Wife? Months After Threatening Legal Action, Naureen Chaudhary Now Seeks Rs. 25 Crore From Dhurandhar Makers Post Massive Global Success

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Who Is SP Chaudhry Aslam’s Wife? Months After Threatening Legal Action, Naureen Chaudhary Now Seeks Rs. 25 Crore From Dhurandhar Makers Post Massive Global Success
Who Is SP Chaudhry Aslam’s Wife? Months After Threatening Legal Action, Naureen Chaudhary Now Seeks Rs. 25 Crore From Dhurandhar Makers Post Massive Global Success
Who Is SP Chaudhry Aslam’s Wife? Months After Threatening Legal Action, Naureen Chaudhary Now Seeks Rs. 25 Crore From Dhurandhar Makers Post Massive Global Success
Who Is SP Chaudhry Aslam’s Wife? Months After Threatening Legal Action, Naureen Chaudhary Now Seeks Rs. 25 Crore From Dhurandhar Makers Post Massive Global Success

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