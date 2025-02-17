Who Is Sreeleela? 23-Year-Old Pushpa Star All Set For Her Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Kartik Aaryan But It’s Not Aashiqui 3

The title Aashiqui 3 was initially supposed to be a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt, who produced the previous Aashiqui films.

For months, the upcoming Anurag Basu film has been referred to as Aashiqui 3, sparking excitement among fans. The film was initially launched by Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series, and the buzz continued to grow as Triptii Dimri was first cast but exited last year.

Sreeleela, a rising star from the South, replaced Dimri, keeping the excitement alive, particularly when Kartik Aaryan was seen singing the popular track “Tu Hi Aashiqui Hai” from the original Aashiqui in the teaser.

However, despite all the hints and fan speculation, the official teaser revealed no title. The lack of a clear title led to further questions, with T-Series eventually clarifying with a statement that read, “Watch the mesmerizing first look of the untitled film.”

Who is Sreeleela?

Sreeleela has quickly captured the spotlight, especially with her performance in “Kurchi Madathapetti” from Guntur Kaaram, alongside Mahesh Babu.

Starting her journey as a child artist in Chitrangada (2017), she later gained recognition with her breakthrough role in the Kannada film Kiss (2019). Her successful transition to Telugu cinema saw her star in hits like Pelli SandaD and Dhamaka.

What truly sets Sreeleela apart is her exceptional dancing ability, which has made her a standout in the industry. Songs like Madhura Nagarilo from Pelli SandaD and Kissik have only elevated her popularity, with fans across the nation dancing to her tunes. Even renowned actor Allu Arjun, who stars in Pushpa 2, praised her as “super hardworking and super cute,” and even referred to her as “Our special guest Dancing Queen.”

Despite already becoming a sensation in the South Indian film industry, Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut is highly anticipated. With her talent, charisma, and growing fanbase, she’s poised to make a significant impact on the pan-Indian film scene. As her career continues to soar, Sreeleela’s star power is undeniable, and she’s just getting started.

What Happened to Aashiqui 3?

The title Aashiqui 3 was initially supposed to be a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt, who produced the previous Aashiqui films. However, in March 2024, Bhushan Kumar announced he would be the sole producer of the film.

At one point, there were rumors that the movie might be renamed Tu Aashiqui Hai, but Kartik Aaryan reportedly wanted it to remain part of the iconic Aashiqui franchise.

This title confusion eventually led to legal complications. In September 2024, Mukesh Bhatt took the matter to court, seeking to block the use of the Aashiqui name. The Delhi High Court ruled in Bhatt’s favor, preventing T-Series from using the title Aashiqui for the film.

Legal Ruling and Its Impact on the Film

According to the court’s order, T-Series was prohibited from using the Aashiqui brand, as it risked confusing audiences into believing the film was the third installment of the popular franchise. The ruling stated that T-Series had already promoted the film as Aashiqui 3, which could mislead the public and violate Mukesh Bhatt’s rights over the franchise.

Despite this setback, the filmmakers are still allowed to use songs from the first two Aashiqui films, as T-Series owns the rights to the music. However, the filmmakers are reportedly hoping for a resolution with the Bhatts to allow them to incorporate Aashiqui into the title, which has caused delays in an official announcement.

Will the Film Keep the Aashiqui Name?

As per the Delhi High Court’s ruling, the filmmakers cannot use the Aashiqui name in the title. This decision has put the title of the film in limbo.

While the music from the previous two Aashiqui films can still be used, T-Series is working on a compromise to resolve the issue with Mukesh Bhatt and potentially incorporate the Aashiqui brand into the title.

With the film slated for release on Diwali 2025, T-Series has less than six months to finalize the title and begin promotional activities. Until then, fans are left waiting to see if Kartik Aaryan will eventually take on the role of the “aashiq” in a film still without a definitive name.