Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

Bolla has been featured on Forbes 30 Under 30, recognizing his contributions to the business world and social entrepreneurship.

Srikanth Bolla, an inspiring Indian entrepreneur and MIT alumnus, is set to become a judge on the popular business reality show Shark Tank India. Bolla, who is the CEO, co-founder, and chairman of Bollant Industries Private Limited, shared the news on social media, along with pictures from the set. In one of the images, he was seen alongside Jeet Adani, son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

Who is Srikanth Bolla?

Srikanth Bolla is a visually impaired industrialist who has defied all odds to build a successful business empire. Born in 1992 in Seetharamapuram, a small village in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, he faced societal and educational challenges due to his disability. However, his determination led him to become the first international blind student to be admitted to the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by Srikanth Bolla (@srikanthbollaofficial_)

At MIT, Bolla studied Management Science at the Sloan School of Management and later ventured into entrepreneurship. In 2012, he founded Bollant Industries, a Hyderabad-based company that manufactures eco-friendly disposable paper and packaging products. Today, the company boasts an annual turnover of over USD 150 million and employs more than 500 people, many of whom are differently-abled.

A New ‘Shark’

Srikanth Bolla’s journey from overcoming adversities to becoming a successful entrepreneur has earned him a spot on Shark Tank India, where he will mentor and invest in budding businesses. Sharing the announcement, he wrote, “To survive a pool of sharks, you need to become one yourself. So yes, I got an opportunity to become a shark on Shark Tank India.” His inclusion on the panel marks a significant milestone, as he becomes an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially those facing challenges due to disabilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srikanth Bolla (@srikanthbollaofficial_)

Bolla has been featured on Forbes 30 Under 30, recognizing his contributions to the business world and social entrepreneurship. His life story also inspired the Bollywood film Srikanth, where actor Rajkummar Rao portrayed his role. The biopic, released in May 2024, highlights his struggles and achievements, bringing his story to a wider audience.

Srikanth Bolla will be joining the esteemed panel of Shark Tank India, which includes well-known investors such as Aman Gupta (boAt), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart). His presence on the show is expected to bring a fresh perspective and inspire entrepreneurs with innovative and socially impactful business ideas.

ALSO READ: IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT