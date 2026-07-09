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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Srikanth Nagothi? Meet The Director Who Married Actress Swati Reddy In An Intimate Wedding

Who Is Srikanth Nagothi? Meet The Director Who Married Actress Swati Reddy In An Intimate Wedding

Director Srikanth Nagothi has become the talk of the town after tying the knot with actress Swati Reddy, popularly known as Colours Swati. Here's everything to know about the filmmaker behind Month of Madhu and his journey from director to Swati's life partner.

Srikanth Nagothi (Photo: X)
Srikanth Nagothi (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 12:38 IST

Filmmaker Srikanth Nagothi is making headlines after marrying actor and television host Swati Reddy, popularly known as Colours Swati, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. While Swati has long been a familiar face in Telugu and Tamil cinema, many fans are now curious about the director who has become her husband.

Nagothi is best known for directing the 2023 Telugu romantic drama Month of Madhu, a relationship-driven film starring Naveen Chandra and Swati Reddy. The film received praise for its mature storytelling and emotional depth, with critics appreciating its realistic portrayal of modern relationships.

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A Director Known for Character-Driven Stories

Unlike many commercial filmmakers, Srikanth Nagothi has built his reputation by focusing on intimate, emotionally layered narratives. Month of Madhu marked his biggest directorial outing and earned attention for its nuanced screenplay and restrained storytelling. Industry insiders believe it was during the making of the film that Srikanth and Swati developed a close friendship. Their shared passion for cinema reportedly brought them together, and over time, that professional bond blossomed into a relationship.

Neither of them publicly spoke about their romance, choosing instead to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight.

Swati Reddy Confirms the Wedding

On Wednesday, Swati officially announced the marriage through a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a series of wedding photographs, including one in which she is seen holding Srikanth’s hand, the actress wrote simply: “Hitched. 08-07-2026.”

The understated announcement quickly went viral, with actors, filmmakers and fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. The wedding itself was an intimate affair, reflecting the couple’s preference for privacy over a grand public celebration.

A New Chapter for Swati Reddy

The marriage marks a fresh beginning for Swati Reddy, who returned to films after a difficult personal phase. The actress was previously married to commercial pilot Vikas Vasu in 2018 before the couple mutually parted ways in 2023. Following her comeback, Swati appeared in films such as Panchatantram before collaborating with Srikanth Nagothi on Month of Madhu. Their professional association eventually turned into a lifelong partnership.

While the couple has not shared additional details about their relationship or wedding celebrations, their simple ceremony and heartfelt announcement have struck a chord with fans. As Srikanth Nagothi trends online, audiences are not only celebrating the filmmaker’s marriage but are also discovering the director whose quiet storytelling has now become part of one of Telugu cinema’s happiest real-life stories.

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Who Is Srikanth Nagothi? Meet The Director Who Married Actress Swati Reddy In An Intimate Wedding
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Who Is Srikanth Nagothi? Meet The Director Who Married Actress Swati Reddy In An Intimate Wedding

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Who Is Srikanth Nagothi? Meet The Director Who Married Actress Swati Reddy In An Intimate Wedding
Who Is Srikanth Nagothi? Meet The Director Who Married Actress Swati Reddy In An Intimate Wedding
Who Is Srikanth Nagothi? Meet The Director Who Married Actress Swati Reddy In An Intimate Wedding
Who Is Srikanth Nagothi? Meet The Director Who Married Actress Swati Reddy In An Intimate Wedding

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